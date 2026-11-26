Mohammad al-Hout presented Joseph Aoun with a calendar of eight aircraft by summer. The MEA received the first; No transatlantic date was announced in Baabda.

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Middle East Airlines received its first Airbus A321XLR on November 17. In a meeting with President Joseph Aoun on 25 November, his general manager, Mohammad al-Hout, said that the aircraft was the first of eight aircraft expected before the summer. The presidency referred to aircraft capable of reaching North America, but did not give a launch date or frequency for a direct flight to the United States or Canada.

One delivered, seven still expected according to MEA

The delivery of 17 November is confirmed by Airbus and the Arab Air Carrier Organization. The first of five copies of this model ordered by the company, according to the latter organization, was received. The eight aircraft that Mohammad al-Hout spoke of in Baabda correspond to the arrival schedule presented to the President, not to eight A321XLR. The President’s minutes do not detail the dates of handover by aircraft.

Joseph Aoun praised the work of the company and its teams. Mohammad al-Hout also told him of numerous bookings to Beirut for the holiday season. However, the report does not indicate the number of seats sold or the additional frequencies. The delivery of a plane can give the company more latitude to organize its rotations; it does not allow calculation of the number of additional banknotes on a given line.

A new fleet is not a flight program

The Monocouloir delivered in November extends the distance that the MEA can cover with an A320 family device. Airbus indicates a maximum range of 4,700 nautical miles for the A321XLR. This figure does not constitute a commercial guarantee on any road. On-board load, winds, trajectory and fuel reserves change operating conditions. In practice, the device can also be used to open or strengthen connections that do not require a large carrier.

For travellers between Lebanon and North America, therefore, Baabda’s report does not change reservations available on its own. The decisive elements will be the authorization of the proposed service, the timetables announced by the company and the sale of the tickets. For now, the new development is the reception of the first aircraft and the fleet schedule presented to the President on 25 November.

Photo archive: a MEA Airbus A321neo in Heathrow, October 15, 2020. This is not the A321XLR delivered on November 17, 2026. Anna Zvereva / Wikimedia Commons, resized image,CC BY-SA 2.0.

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