The Twenty-Seventh examine in Brussels the European budget 2028-2034 and an additional loan of EUR 45 billion for Ukraine in 2027. Both texts remain to be negotiated.

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The leaders of the European Union met in Brussels on 26 and 27 November to negotiate the common budget from 2028 to 2034 and to discuss an additional loan to Ukraine of up to EUR 45 billion by 2027. The two dossiers are discussed at the same summit, but do not fall within the same period or text. No agreement on either was announced at the opening of the meeting.

The seven-year budget: how much to spend and who pays

In his letter of invitation, the President of the European Council, António Costa, asked the Twenty-Seven to agree on the place to be given to competitiveness, security and defence without abandoning the common agricultural policy or aid to reduce disparities between regions. The compromise he presented on 21 November proposes to keep national contributions close to their current level and to feed the budget with new common revenue.

In July 2025 the Commission proposed a framework of almost EUR 2 000 billion over seven years in current prices. Costa’s negotiating text sets a ceiling of 1 582.5 billion in commitment appropriations at constant prices of 2025 and 1 553.7 billion in payment appropriations. Commitments shall be the expenditure which the Union authorizes to enter into; payments are the amounts that it intends to make during the period. Both proposals use different price bases: subtracting their displayed amounts does not measure a budget reduction.

Digital services, carbon, tobacco: five revenue streams

The compromise identifies five avenues: digital services, uncollected electronic waste, tobacco, the carbon border adjustment mechanism and a share of European carbon market revenues. For digital purposes, Costa proposes an annual contribution of 3% of net turnover from certain activities, including online advertising and intermediation, for large companies meeting revenue thresholds in the Union and worldwide. This rate is not in force: the proposal calls for work to resume on the corresponding directive with a view to an agreement in 2027. Some other ways are to give the Union a share of existing revenue, not to impose a new levy on households.

Ukraine: 45 billion proposed to meet a need in 2027

On 18 November the Commission presented a separate instrument in the form of loans of up to EUR 45 billion. Its project foresees an indicative allocation: 10 billion budget support through the Ukraine Facility, 10 billion macro-financial assistance and 25 billion to strengthen Ukrainian industrial defence capabilities. The Commission estimates the need for funding not covered in 2027 at EUR 70 billion. The new loan would therefore cover just under two thirds of this need; Leaders must also discuss the contribution of international partners.

The draft provides for a market loan from the Union and a guarantee from its budget. To this end, the Commission proposes to amend the current financial framework, which runs until the end of 2027. It requires support for reforms, including the rule of law and the fight against corruption, and provides that Kyiv will only have to repay after receiving reparations from Russia. This mechanism must still be adopted before any payment is made.

This loan would be additional to the €90 billion programme for 2026 and 2027. The latter, which was completed by the Council in April, already operates within the framework of enhanced cooperation between 24 Member States. It provided for 30 billion for economic support and 60 billion for defence. The 90 billion represents the ceiling of the existing loan, not a full sum paid to Kyiv.

The reserve after 2028 meets another deadline

In its initial proposal for 2028-2034, the Commission envisaged the possibility of mobilising up to EUR 100 billion in current prices for Ukraine. The Costa negotiating document includes a reserve of up to EUR 88.9 billion in 2025, including reconstruction and support for the accession process. The difference in presentation alone does not lead to the conclusion that support has been reduced by $11 billion. In both cases, this is a proposed ceiling for years after 2027, not a new commitment to payment for next year.

Discussions should continue on Friday, according to Costa’s letter. A political compromise on the seven-year budget ceilings would serve as the basis for the regulation, the adoption of which requires unanimity in the Council of the European Union and the approval of the European Parliament. The additional loan to Ukraine must follow its own procedure. The European Council also addresses the renewal of the management of the European Central Bank, another item on its agenda.

Photo archive: Europa building, European Council headquarters in Brussels, February 2016. Samynandpartners /Wikimedia Commons, recompressed image,CC BY-SA 4.0.

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