In Lebanon, food security analysts recommend securing funding for June and July 2027. The aid was not confirmed for these two months at the time of the analysis. The 2026 accounts shed light on the difference between estimated needs, available funds and the number of people assisted.

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In Lebanon, food security analysts are asking to secure aid financing for June and July 2027. The alert does not set the amount to be found or the date on which distributions would stop. The 2026 response accounts, on the other hand, measure the gap between a requested budget, funds available and people actually helped.

Why food aid is at stake in June and July

In its analysis published on 5 November, the Integrated Food Security Classification Framework (IFC) calls for the continuation of humanitarian food assistance until the end of July 2027. He identified two months, June and July, for which he recommended securing funding. At the time of the analysis, no funding was confirmed beyond May. The authors therefore constructed their projection without secure assistance in June and July. This assumption does not mean that no support will eventually be provided.

The baseline estimate is 1.05 million people in acute or worse food crises between September 2026 and February 2027. Of these, 52,000 are in phase 4, known as emergency. For the following period, from March to July 2027, the CPI projected about 1.15 million people in crisis or worse, including 97,000 in emergency situations. These 97,000 are neither a June and July count nor a separate estimate for each month. The figure corresponds to the scenario from March to July as a whole.

The joint communiqué of the Ministry of Agriculture, FAO and the World Food Programme (WFP) on 11 November describes households with depleted financial reserves. A home that still manages to buy food, through debt or transfer, did not necessarily recover sufficient income. If aid falls while prices and employment difficulties persist, households have fewer solutions to maintain their meals.

What the 2026 accounts measure

The last state of interagency financing verified, which was decided on 30 September, distinguishes the overall response from the budget of a sector. For the food security and agriculture component of the addendum from September to December 2026, partners reported $13.55 million available out of 61.59 million needs, or 22%. This figure is a photograph as of 30 September, at the beginning of the period covered. No final December balance sheet or budget is valid for 2027.

On the same side of the addendum, the third quarter sectoral report reported 86,617 people affected in September, out of a target of 386,000 for the period September to December. This second rate is also close to 22%. The coincidence must not be misleading: one relates to dollars, the other to people and to interventions already declared. Not all households in difficulty are necessarily in the target. Nor does it say how long the support lasted.

The overall plan required $385.88 million for its 2026 addendum. This envelope includes health, protection and accommodation, in addition to food and agriculture. WFP, on its Lebanon emergency page, has estimated its operational requirements at $223 million until January 2027. Neither of these amounts is what is lacking for food aid in June and July 2027. Adding them together would mean mixing overlapping perimeters and calendars.

Three elements to determine whether the aid will continue

The first is the period covered by the confirmed funds. A contribution can be announced for Lebanon without guaranteeing distribution in June or July. The second is the planned coverage by group and area. The CPI recommends adjusting targeting to the severity of needs and population movements, rather than assuming that the same list will remain relevant after further travel or returns.

Over the period from March to July, the report estimates that, on average, every month, planned aid could reach approximately 247,000 Lebanese, 200,000 long-established Syrian refugees and 31,000 people who have arrived from Syria since December 2024. These are averages that integrate the two months without confirmed funding, not the number of recipients expected in June. The report also warns that the number of Lebanese beneficiaries can be counted in several programmes. It therefore does not directly compare coverage between groups.

The third is what the help actually allows to buy. The CPI recommends monitoring the value of transfers and favouring cash aid when markets work. In areas where access to shops or supplies remains difficult, particularly in Nabatiyah governorate, the choice of transfer and distribution must take into account local conditions. Aid on paper may lose its reach if prices rise or if households cannot reach points of sale.

Neither the analysis of November 5 nor the 11 press release give a separate cost for June and July. The next element that would make it possible to assess the risk in practice would be a public calendar specifying the funds available for these two months, the groups covered and the frequency of distributions or payments.

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