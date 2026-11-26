Two editors checked the origin of a 2013 Messenger archive and reconciled Jordan Bardella’s issuer account. His lawyer maintains the denial.

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2013 private messages attributed to Jordan Bardella are the subject of new audits published on Thursday 26 November. Mediapart and Le Monde say they found the exchanges in an archive provided by Meta to one of the interlocutors and extracted in the presence of a Commissioner of Justice. The President of the National Rally maintains his denial through his lawyer.

A Messenger archive, not just screenshots

Both editors said they had witnessed the extraction of the archive from the correspondent’s account on 19 November. He identified himself and connected to the Commissioner of Justice. Messages are included, according to the audit report, in data downloaded from Meta’s service. The observation is about how the archive was obtained. This is neither a court decision nor a public statement by Meta about the identity of the person who typed each message.

To attribute the comments, Le Monde said that it had reconciled the issuing account with other elements, including an email address associated with Jordan Bardella’s political activities and biographical and chronological references consistent with his public statements. Both editors worked on the same conversation: their joint investigation is not two separate archives.

Words about banks and a denial maintained

The published passages combine positions on Israel with a theory of controlling the banking system attributed to Jews or « Zionists ». It is this representation of a collective and hidden financial power, and not the criticism of Israeli policy itself, which is anti-Semitic. The exchanges date back to 2013, when Jordan Bardella was a member of the National Front, which became the National Rally.

The first excerpts were released on 28 September. Jordan Bardella challenged its authenticity. In his answer to the new questions, his lawyer, Pascal-Pierre Garbarini, continues to deny that his client is the author of the comments. Thursday’s publications therefore add verifiable elements on the origin of the messages and the allocation of the account, but they did not lead the defence to change its position.

Jordan Bardella for signing in Paris, December 4, 2024. Photo archive: ManoSolo13241324 / Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0.

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