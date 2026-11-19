Intuit announces an agreement to sell Mailchimp to Bending Spoons for $3.68 billion. Part of the product will be reinvested in shares. The expected closing in early 2027 remains conditional. The price of 2021 does not allow the calculation of an accounting loss. No tariff changes have yet been announced.

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On November 19, Intuit announced an agreement with Bending Spoons for the sale of Mailchimp, valued at $3.68 billion. The transaction remains subject to regulatory authorities and aims to close early 2027. The seller will reinvest part of the product in the capital of the Italian buyer.

The assembly of Mailchimp’s sale

The assembly consists of two related operations. Bending Spoons presents a cash purchase, followed by an investment of $368 million per Intuit in new shares. On the seller’s side, therefore, the expected result is about $3.31 billion in cash and $368 million in securities.

This breakdown corresponds to approximately 90% in cash and 10% in shares. It does not mean that Intuit will hold 10% of Bending Spoons. The percentage describes the composition of the advertised consideration, not an interest in the acquirer’s capital.

The number of securities has been set for signature, but their fair value will be determined at closing. They will be subject to a six-month contractual assignment restriction. The final price also remains adjustable, depending on the cash flow, debt and working capital requirements of the area sold.

The 12 billion of 2021 do not measure a loss

Intuit acquired Mailchimp on November 1, 2021 for a total consideration of $12 billion. This amount included $5.7 billion in cash and approximately $6.3 billion in Intuit shares given to sellers. It was therefore not a purchase of $12 billion in cash.

The gap with the valuation announced on 19 November is considerable. But subtracting the two figures does not result in a net accounting loss or the full five-year return on holding. The two transactions take place at different dates and involve different counterparties.

Intuit even provides for a pre-tax gain on the assignment. Its amount will depend in particular on Mailchimp’s net book value at that date, adjustments, charges and the value of the shares received. The group plans to allocate liquidity to buy back its own shares in fiscal year 2027.

Mailchimp has been presented separately in the Intuit accounts since August 2026. In the quarter ended October 31, its sales declined slightly over a year, while its segment’s operating profit grew. Intuit attributed this increase mainly to lower staff, marketing and external service costs.

Mailchimp, quarter ended October 31 (millions of dollars) Indicator 2025 2026 Turnover 317 313 Segment operating result 139 202

The result of the segment does not constitute a net profit of Mailchimp. In particular, it does not include the expenses of the group that Intuit does not allocate among its segments.

A purchaser specializing in digital activities

Based in Milan, Bending Spoons includes Evernote, WeTransfer, Vimeo and Miro among its activities. The group describes a procurement strategy followed by technical and commercial transformations. He also evokes reorganisations of teams in his general model, without detailing such a plan for Mailchimp.

Its leader Luca Ferrari announces investments after the closing. This intention is not yet a timetable for new services. The acquisition must cover the whole of The Rocket Science Group, the entity behind Mailchimp, as well as other assets and liabilities of the business.

What remains to be clarified for customers

The ads consulted do not provide any new fee schedule or specific changes to subscriptions or features. They therefore do not make it possible to announce price increases or price freezes. Companies using the platform will have to distinguish between the sales agreement and any subsequent commercial announcements.

In the meantime, the contract provides for the continuation of the activity in its usual course. Transitional services and intellectual property licensing agreements must accompany the closure. The transaction is not conditional on obtaining financing or voting by the shareholders of Bending Spoons, but regulatory authorizations remain necessary.

Intuit headquarters in Mountain View, April 19, 2008.Coolcaesar / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 3.0. Libnanews clothing under the same license, whole photograph preserved. This image does not represent Mailchimp’s offices or the signature of the agreement.

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