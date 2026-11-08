Macak: General Security goes digital

The General Security Agency is presenting Ma的ak to bring its services closer to users through the telephone and the Internet. biometric passports, visas and certificates are included in the announced scope. However, the functions must be opened gradually after testing. Access to the account, filing a file and administrative validation remain separate steps. The conditions of each service, its costs and deadlines must be checked, while data protection and assistance to users remain essential issues.

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The Lebanese General Security is presenting Ma的ak, a platform designed to move part of the administrative process to the telephone and Internet. Passports, visas, certificates: the announced perimeter is subject to formalities that often require travel. But the services must be opened gradually, after their tests. Their presentation therefore does not mean that each approach is already feasible entirely from a distance.

The administration describes a device on iPhone and Android, accompanied by an online portal. The aim is to enable the user to prepare his file, to transmit the required documents and to monitor his processing. The expected benefit concerns both access to information and the filing of an application.

Ma

One of the announced steps is to renew the biometric passport. The platform also includes visa services and administrative certificates. For each operation, the decisive point will be the actual availability of the service and the list of steps it allows.

An application can be prepared online without any dematerialization of its processing. Certain checks or formalities may still require a physical presence. It is therefore necessary to distinguish between the creation of the account, the transmission of the file and the final administrative decision.

This distinction avoids a misleading expectation. Receipt of an accused person’s deposit or access to a personal space is not worth issuing the requested document. The user must be able to know whether his file is complete, whether he is waiting for a check or whether he has any further action.

Timelines and fees must be consulted for the chosen approach. No single amount can be deducted from the existence of Ma Similarly, the launch of the platform does not make it possible to announce a general reduction in time before measuring the results.

Biometric passport access

The announced identification is based on the biometric passport and an appropriate telephone. The document may be used to establish the identity of its holder, including when it has expired, according to the information presented. A single-use code is used to verify access to the account.

These conditions place identity at the heart of the device. The account must correspond to the actual holder of the document. Authentication allows access to a service; it does not replace the legal conditions for issuing a passport, visa or certificate.

This organization also asks a practical question for people without compatible equipment or biometrics. What channels will allow them to continue their efforts? The issue must be considered without assuming that the windows disappear. There is no verified information to announce their general deletion.

For remote users of an administrative centre, each avoided trip can save time. But this gain will depend on the simplicity of the course and the ability to correct an error. An online procedure must remain understandable when a piece is missing or a check fails.

Data in Lebanon, a guarantee to be specified

Data hosting in Lebanon is one of the features announced. This location indicates where the infrastructure is located; it alone is not sufficient to assess the protection of personal information.

Security also depends on authorized access, record keeping and the means of responding to an incident. For a user, the questions are concrete: who can consult his file, how to have information corrected and to which service report a problem?

It is important not to pass identity documents on to an intermediary who claims to facilitate registration. The route must be from the official General Security channels and the indications they give. No tests with personal data were performed for this article.

Deployment to be evaluated service by service

The announced transformation will be measured by observable results: effectively open approaches, processed files, avoided displacements and resolved difficulties. These indicators will make it possible to distinguish the administrative promise from the experience of users.

Progress may also vary depending on the documents. Renewing an already biometric title, filing a first application and obtaining a certificate do not require the same checks. It would therefore be misleading to present Ma.

The next step is the successive opening of services and the publication of their specific conditions. For users, it is this actual availability, more than just the launch of the application, that will determine what they can accomplish without moving.

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