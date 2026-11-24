The district of Lörrach reorganizes the bus network of Markgräflerland and Kandertal on 13 December. Line 200 will link Kandern to Basel via Weil am Rhein, while line 240 will serve Lörrach-Brombach. School trips are open to all. The EuroAirport 220 bus is not part of the change.

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The inhabitants of southwestern Baden-Württemberg will have to review their transport habits on Sunday 13 December. On Tuesday, 24 November, the German district of Lörrach detailed the overhaul of the bus network of Markgräflerland and the Kander Valley. Change of numbers, departures at regular intervals and scheduled matches: the reform also concerns travellers who join Basel from Kandern and Weil am Rhein.

Between Kandern and Basel, line 200 takes over most of the

Line 200 will link Kandern, Weil am Rhein and Basel. It will essentially resume the service of the old line 55. Its passage to Basel makes it one of the cross-border axes of the new network. Line 240, which succeeds 54, will link Kandern to Lörrach-Brombach. The district plans a bus every half hour on this line during peak hours.

Apart from these reinforcements, main lines 200, 240, 245, 255 and 265 are planned at the hourly rate. The range announced on lines 200 and 240 extends from 5 a.m. to midnight, with a reduced offer on weekends. It should not be inferred that a bus passes at 5 a.m. at each stop: the exact departure depends on the meaning and day of the week.

In Kandern, Schallbach and Fischingen, the correspondence changes

The district recorded several correspondences in the schedules. In Schallbach, they concern lines 200 and 245. At Fischingen, they connect lines 245, 255 and 274. In Kandern, the new organization brings the hours of 200, 240, 205 and 207 closer. The 245 line includes Efringen-Kirchen, Schallbach, Wittlingen and Lörrach.

Some journeys that were made by one person will now require a change of bus. Others will become direct. Stops and departure times also change: the district invites travellers to check their journey at the times of 13 December, even if they have been using the network for a long time.

Accessible school trips with an ordinary title

The routes previously reserved for students will be integrated into the public bus service, partly under new numbers. Other travellers will be able to borrow them at the regular RVL regional network rate. Lines 271 to 277 remain mainly for school trips, while some secondary services will also be used during the holidays.

The 220 bus for EuroAirport is not part of this reorganization

The 220 FREUND line already links Lörrach to the EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Fribourg. It complements the network, but the district states that it is not part of the lot of Markgräflerland. The new number to remember for Kandern–Weil am Rhein–Bâle is therefore 200, not 220. For full schedules, line plans and correspondence opportunities, the district refers to its new network page.

Cover: inside a 220 line bus between Lörrach and EuroAirport, 15 December 2024. This archive does not illustrate the launch of the new network. Ahmet Düz / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0; cropping and dressing under the same license.

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