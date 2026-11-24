Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf reiterates that Iran will not resume negotiations with Washington until its seven conditions are met. Qatari Prime Minister met with JD Vance in the United States, without any announcement of resumption of direct talks. In Ormuz, British maritime opinions do not confirm Tehran’s story.

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The President of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said on Tuesday 24 November that Tehran would not resume negotiations with the United States until its seven conditions were met. In Washington, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abderrahmane Al-Thani met with US Vice President JD Vance. The interview confirmed that Doha was continuing its efforts, but no resumption of direct discussions or agreement was announced at the end.

Reaffirmed position without new public text

Qalibaf, who led the Iranian delegation in direct discussions with the United States, spoke in an open session in Parliament. He presented Tehran’s demands as unchanged and warned that Iran could expand the conflict if his opponent, in his view, made a miscalculation. He didn’t announce any schedule or operation.

The President of Parliament did not present on Tuesday a detailed list of the seven conditions. In an interview on 11 November, he cited the lifting of the naval blockade and American sanctions, the release of Iranian assets and the cessation of fighting on all fronts, accompanied by an explicit announcement of the end of the war. He filed these requests with the Islamabad memorandum signed in June. These are the elements that the Iranian negotiator has made public, not seven clauses whose full text would be available or which Washington would have agreed to apply.

Qatar continues its trade in Washington

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that the meeting with Vance focused on the diplomatic efforts under way to reduce tensions. Doha supports a solution that guarantees freedom of navigation and paves the way for a broader agreement. Its communiqué does not set a date for a meeting with Iran or a precise order between possible measures on navigation and economic concessions. The meeting between Qatar and the United States is not in itself an American-Iranian talk.

Ormuz remains a point of disagreement

Diplomatic efforts continue as new incidents have been reported in the Strait of Ormuz. The naval branch of the Revolutionary Guards claims that three tankers fired after striking mines, despite American air protection. This story remains an Iranian statement. In two notices published on Tuesday based on late reports received, UKMTO reported unidentified projectiles and reported that the vessels had continued their journey and that the crews had been counted. These opinions do not confirm mines or aerial escorts, nor do they establish that the two stories relate to the same ships.

Photo archive: Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf during an interview in Tehran on January 28, 2026. Hamed Malekpour / Tasnim News Agency, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0; cropping and dressing Libnanews. The image does not show the session of November 24.

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