Legislation: ten proposals, the vote of expatriates and the shadow of a new postponement

The reopening of the electoral law places the next Lebanese legislatures in a race against time. Ten proposals address the vote of expatriates, constituencies, representation and Senate. No postponement has been decided, but the magnitude of the divergences is fuelling the fear that the negotiations will eventually threaten the very timetable of the next election.

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The reopening of the electoral law already changes the nature of the election

The return of the electoral law to a parliamentary sub-committee chaired by the Vice-President of the Chamber, Elias Bou Saab, is not merely a legislative maintenance exercise. Ten proposals are on the table. They concern elements important enough to change the rules of the next election: representation of expatriates, electoral division, voting modalities and, for some, institutional architecture resulting from the Taif agreement.

Political sources consider that this reopening cannot be separated from a broader debate on the fate of future legislation. Their concern is based on a well-known mechanism of Lebanese political life: the greater the number of issues to be resolved before a ballot is held, the greater the possibility of declaring that the technical or political conditions are not met. This is not, at this stage, a postponement decision. The corpus does not contain any such text or official timetable for extension. It refers to fear and political reading.

The risk comes from the magnitude of the subjects reopened simultaneously. Changing a limited procedure can be possible quickly. Reconsidering expatriate voting, denominational representation, constituencies and the possible creation of a Senate requires compromises between forces that do not share the same conception of representation or electoral interests. Legislative time becomes an issue itself.

Ten proposals: one dossier, but several different reforms

The subcommittee is not working on a single proposal around which two camps have been formed. It must examine ten texts or proposals dealing with different aspects of the system. This plurality complicates the debate because an agreement on one point can be linked to one concession on another. A training may accept a change in the vote of expatriates provided that a change in the division is obtained. Another may consider a reform to be meaningful only with the application of a broader Taif provision.

The corpus of 5 October does not fully reproduce the ten texts. It would therefore be incorrect to invent an author, an article and a detailed mechanism for each. What the documents make possible is the extent of the topics discussed: electoral map, vote of Lebanese from abroad, forms of denominational representation, Senate and decentralization are among the topics reissued.

This method creates an additional difficulty: where does the reform necessary for the next election stop and where does the reform of the political system begin? Parliament can correct an electoral modality without rebuilding all institutions. But as soon as the Senate or certain provisions of Taif enter into the discussion, the matter goes beyond the practical organization of an election.

Expatriate vote, point of immediate friction

One of the most sensitive nodes is the vote of Lebanese abroad. The issue is not just their right to participate, but how their votes should be counted. One option is to maintain their participation in the Lebanese electoral districts to which they belong. Another logic, linked to the sixteenth foreign constituency, is a specific representation.

These two models do not have the same political consequences. When the expatriate votes in his home constituency, his voice intervenes directly in the electoral balance of a Lebanese district. On the contrary, a separate constituency creates a representation specific to Lebanese foreigners. The debate therefore affects both the weight of the diaspora and the distribution of seats.

The subject is all the more sensitive as expatriates occupy a major economic place in the country. Political leaders regularly call on the diaspora to support reconstruction, invest and maintain its ties with Lebanon. The way in which the same diaspora is politically represented then becomes a question of institutional coherence: can expatriates be asked to participate in the financing of the country while leaving uncertain the rules of their political participation?

The Sixteenth Electoral District, a provision that concentrates interests

The question of the sixteenth constituency is technically complex but politically simple to understand. Creating a representation specific to expatriates amounts to removing their voices from direct competition in the fifteen inner constituencies to direct them to specific seats. Maintaining their vote in their districts of origin has the opposite effect.

Each formula therefore changes the calculations of the parties. A force with an expatriate electorate strongly mobilized in some constituencies may prefer that these voices continue to weigh directly on local results. Another may find it advantageous to isolate this representation. This is why the legal debate is inseparable from electoral arithmetic.

The corpus does not provide a numerical, party-by-party projection of gains or losses related to both scenarios. It would therefore be artificial to announce who would win the next election according to each formula. What can be established is that this difference in mechanism is sufficient to explain why rapid consensus is difficult.

Electoral division, the classic heart of power relations

The electoral map is the other terrain of confrontation. Changing an electoral district changes the composition of its electorate and may change the alliances necessary to win seats. In a system combining proportional representation, denominational quotas and preferential voting, electoral border displacement may have far greater effects than it seems.

The debate on cutting is therefore never purely geographical. It concerns how voters from different communities and regions are grouped. It influences the constitution of the lists and the relative value of the preferential vote. Any reform must be assessed not only on the basis of its administrative simplicity, but also on its impact on equality of representation.

The October 5 sources do not provide a complete new map or a final redistribution project. They show that the subject is one of the known differences between the blocks. This lack of a consensus map is precisely one of the arguments used by those who fear that the reopening of the law will lead Parliament into lengthy negotiations.

Preferential voting, small mechanics with great effects

Preferential voting is another element that can significantly change the competition. In the Lebanese proportional system, the voter chooses not only a list; the applicant may also express a preference for a candidate within the framework provided by law. This mechanism influences the hierarchy of candidates within the same list and sometimes turns electoral allies into direct competitors.

Changing the rules of this vote would therefore affect the strategy of parties and candidates. Alliances would no longer be built in the same way if the location or conditions of the preferential vote changed. The corpus mentions preferential voting among the discussion points, without providing a final text to detail a specific change.

This limitation is important: a reform should not be presented as acquired, but only a proposal. On the other hand, the very presence of this subject among the discussions shows why the law cannot be changed without affecting the internal interests of the lists.

Senate and Taëf: When Electoral Reform Opens the Political Constitution

The Senate question is changing. The Taif agreement foresees an institutional evolution in which the creation of a Senate is part of a broader transformation of representation. Putting this question back on the table in the run-up to legislative elections therefore means opening up a file that goes far beyond electoral techniques.

A Senate is not created simply by adding a chamber to Parliament. Its powers, composition and relationship with the Chamber of Deputies must be defined. This creation must also be placed in all the provisions of Taif to which it is linked. The corpus also cites decentralization among the themes in the proposals, which shows the potential scope of the project.

The political danger is obvious: using an electoral deadline to resolve institutional issues that have been outstanding for decades can make the agreement almost impossible on time. On the other hand, some may think that organising a new election without dealing with these commitments means once again delaying long-promised reforms.

Lebanese Forces contest resumption of construction

The resumption of the work of the Sub-Committee already causes political confrontation. The Lebanese Forces are among the actors challenging the way the case is reopened. This opposition shows that the disagreement is not only about the content of an amendment, but about the very opportunity to reopen the entire law.

For opponents of broad reform, every new subject could create a pretext for delay. For those who want to amend the law, organizing the poll without correcting the disputed points would be to renew rules deemed unsatisfactory. Both reasonings can therefore be based on the stated objective of protecting the election while leading to opposing strategies.

Elias Bou Saab is at the centre of this mechanics as chairman of the subcommittee. Its role is to organize the examination of proposals and to try to reconcile divergent positions. But a sub-committee cannot produce an absent political consensus at block level alone.

The carry-over scenario arises from the timetable, not yet a decision

Talking about a new postponement requires precision. As of October 5, 2026, the documents do not indicate that an extension decision has been made. They show that political sources see this as increasingly linked to the reopening of the law. The title given to the debate raises the question of a « new forward-looking » in question.

The dreaded mechanism is progressive. The commissions are talking. Differences persist. The time needed to pass a new law is decreasing. Then there are the constraints of application: administrative preparation, voter information, registration, organization of voting abroad and adaptation of procedures. At some point, officials can argue that the voting process can no longer be properly organized in a timely manner.

That is precisely why the legislative timetable must be monitored as closely as the content of the proposals. A text adopted early enough can be implemented. A text adopted at the last minute can itself become the argument justifying an additional delay.

Election technology can become a political weapon

In a system as fragmented as the Lebanese system, technical details are never neutral. The breakdown, the vote of expatriates or the preference can change the relative weight of the training without any need to change its program. That is why every reform is immediately read through its possible consequences.

This reality does not mean that any proposal is necessarily designed to benefit a camp. It means that actors inevitably evaluate a rule according to its effect. A reform presented as more representative by its promoters can be seen as an attempt to change balance by its opponents.

The challenge is therefore to distinguish between two levels: the corrections that are really necessary for the proper functioning of the election and the structural changes that require a much wider political agreement. Mixing the two can make it impossible to adopt the first fast.

The next election now depends on a race against time

The central question is no longer just which law the parties prefer. It is to determine when Parliament can amend the rules without materially compromising the organisation of the election. Each proposal must be translated into procedures: forms, lists of electors, organization of voting abroad, training of agents, ballots and counting devices.

The corpus does not provide a detailed administrative timetable for setting an indisputable deadline. It would therefore be wrong to announce that after such a day the election would become technically impossible. But the principle remains clear: the deeper a reform is, the more time it takes to implement it.

That is where the real political risk lies. An open law on ten proposals can produce a negotiated reform. It can also produce a stalemate that will eventually move the debate about the content of the law towards the date of the election itself.

The question that parties will eventually have to decide

Legislation is thus caught between two conflicting requirements. The first is not to organize a vote with rules that several forces contest important elements. The second is not to transform every disagreement over the law on the grounds of extending existing mandates.

The expatriate vote crystallizes this tension, but it is not alone. The electoral map, the preferential vote, the Senate, the decentralization and the application of Taëf give the project a scope that goes beyond a simple technical correction. The more interrelated these files are, the more difficult the compromise becomes.

The next test will therefore be less spectacular than an election session: it will be played in the capacity of the subcommittee chaired by Elias Bou Saab to reduce the number of differences rather than accumulate them. If the ten proposals converge towards a few clear choices, reform can still become a framework for voting. If they simultaneously open all institutional dossiers, the question of a further postponement will gradually cease to be a theoretical hypothesis to become the centre of political debate.

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