Lebanon Telecom: Employee rights remain central

Joseph Aoun asked to speed up the launch of Lebanon Telecom and to preserve the rights of the Ogero workers. The November 2 meeting took place after the suspension of the strike, announced by the union on 29 October. The Minister promises to maintain the acquis and seniority for the various categories of staff. A legislative amendment remains to be announced. The dossier also includes the regulation of Internet networks and broadband access, without any desired price increase for users.

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Joseph Aoun asked, on November 2, 2026, to speed up the launch of Lebanon Telecom while preserving the rights of Ogero’s employees. This intervention occurred after the suspension of their strike, announced on 29 October. Political commitments still need to be reflected in the transitional arrangements.

Received by the Head of State, the Minister of Telecommunications, Charles Hajj, presented the progress of the case. The President reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the transition of workers to the new society. He also stressed the importance of the sector to the national economy. No launch date or transfer has been announced.

Lebanon Telecom: guarantees requested by employees

On 29 October, the Ogero Workers’ Union announced the suspension of the strike and the return to normal functioning. This decision followed a meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on Information and Telecommunications. The Minister and members of the board of directors of the organization participated.

According to the union statement, the participants agreed on the preparation of an urgent bill. It must amend exclusively section 49 of the Telecommunications Act. The union presents this approach as a means of ensuring continuity of employment and financial rights when moving to Lebanon Telecom.

The same communiqué refers to an undertaking not to issue restructuring or dissolution decrees before the adoption of this amendment and its entry into force. He said that the other provisions would be discussed at a later stage. The issue of exclusivity must also be discussed between Parliament and the government.

The amendment remains to be adopted. Workers’ representatives announced that they would follow his parliamentary path.

Minister includes different categories of staff

Charles Hajj had clarified his position on 23 October. He then assured that the transfer would involve all workers: permanent employees, contract workers, workers and day labourers. He promised to maintain seniority, benefits and acquired rights, including end-of-service benefits under social security.

The Minister also announced a harmonization of wages to reduce the gap between day-to-day and permanent staff. These declarations constitute a governmental commitment. However, implementation requires specific rules, which staff representatives want to secure before institutional change.

The creation of society remains a process to be completed

At a previous meeting in Baabda on 21 October, Charles Hajj referred to a collective contract of employment. He had also presented the appointment of the board of directors by the government and the issuance of the licence as necessary steps for the incorporation of the corporation.

The Head of State had already asked for this occasion to continue the creation of Lebanon Telecom. The meeting included management of Ogero and trade union representatives.

Authorized networks and unannounced broadband

On 2 November, Charles Hajj also presented the treatment of unauthorized Internet networks. This work should be carried out with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority within the framework of its competence. Joseph Aoun asked to encourage Ogero and private operators to build licensed networks on fair terms.

The stated objective is to accelerate access to broadband services while respecting the law. The President specifically requested that this development should not lead to higher prices for citizens. However, no new fee schedule or deployment schedule was announced.

The draft on workers’ rights must now be clarified and submitted to Parliament before the transition decisions expected by employees.

Cover: the site Ogero de Bir Hassan, photo archive of Libnanews. Exact date of shooting not specified. This visual does not show a November 2026 meeting or strike. Credit: Libnanews, photographer not indicated.Source. Boxing and dressing Libnanews.

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