CNSS: 351 billion announced for hospitals

The CNSS announces £351 billion in advances to hospitals and contracted doctors for 4,416 cases already completed. The decisions date from October 30, 2026 and the release announces transfers for the next few days. This tranche comes after an operation of 564 billion and at the time of the generalisation of « fresh » cheques in books. The Fund also refers to future rate adjustments, the amounts and dates of which are not specified.

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The National Social Security Fund is announcing a new tranche of £351 billion for hospitals and doctors who are contracted. It concerns 4,416 cases of care already provided to insured persons. In its press release of November 2, 2026, the CNSS anticipates transfers in the next few days, without announcing their execution.

Three decisions of Director-General Mohammad Karaki oversee this operation. They bear numbers 568, 569 and 570 and date from 30 October. The recipients are hospitals and doctors linked to the Fund by agreement. The envelope must feed their accounts under the cover concerned.

The funds fund providers for care already provided. The report contains 4,416 records, without specifying the number of separate patients.

CNSS: advances to be transferred to claimants

The press release announces transfers for the following days, with no specific date or confirmation of receipt by institutions.

The CNSS places this instalment in a regular hospital advance mechanism. The announced objective is to provide liquidity to the contracted professionals. These payments must support their ability to accommodate insured persons and continue their business.

However, the Fund does not detail the distribution of the $351 billion between doctors and institutions. Nor does it publish in this announcement any breakdown by region, specialty or type of hospitalization. The total amount provides information on the financial operation, not the situation of each hospital.

The benchmarks of the new tranche Element CNSS announcement Amount lebanese pound351 billion Files concerned 4 416 Decisions 568, 569 and 570, dated 30 october 2026 Recipients Registered hospitals and doctors Calendar Transfers announced within days of November 2

Annual total presented at $7,400 billion

By integrating this new tranche, the CNSS has announced about £6,112 billion in hospital advances since the beginning of the year. It has a total of approximately £7,400 billion for its payments to the hospital sector. The institution gives an equivalence of $83 million.

Advances are included in the hospital total. This excludes amounts for institutions which do not benefit from the advance system.

This cumulation includes the new tranche whose transfers are announced in the press release.

The previous financial release, dated 22 October, announced £564 billion for 7,855 files. Three decisions, numbered 546 to 548, governed this operation. The Fund then made its accumulated hospital advances of approximately £5,760 billion.

It also distinguished 1,193 billion pounds spent on dialysis. The hospital total at the time was close to 7,000 billion, still excluding establishments not benefiting from advances.

Fresh cheques enter the calendar

This new instalment occurs at the time the CNSS amends the payment of its benefits. Its informative note No. 852, dated 27 October, provides for their payment by « fresh » cheques in Lebanese pounds. The date of application set by the text is 1 November 2026.

The measure is based on Governing Council Decision 28 adopted on 15 October. The Fund had already addressed this issue for end-of-service benefits. It now extends the principle to all its benefits.

In its explanation, the institution refers to the difficulties faced by insured persons, doctors and hospitals in recovering their debts from the banks. It underlines the loss of part of their actual value. The change is intended to prevent bank settlement arrangements from reducing the amount actually available to the beneficiary.

The note amends the terms of settlement, without setting new tariffs or coverage rates. Cheques remain in Lebanese pounds.

Further adjustments still expected

In parallel, Mohammad Karaki is announcing new projects to raise hospital and medical fees. Medical supplies and medicines are also included. The CNSS presents these projects as a next step in improving coverage.

The November 2 news release does not provide a scale, percentage increase or effective date. These changes therefore remain separate from the three financial decisions already taken. Their effect on the remaining expenses of insured persons will depend on the provisions finally adopted.

The timetable for the transfer of 351 billion is not specified in the announcement. Future scales will specify the changes in coverage announced.

Cover: inside courtyard of Rafic Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, 27 January 2010. Illustration of the hospital sector, without confirmation of a payment to this institution. Photo:Elie plus / Wikimedia Commons,CC0 1.0. Boxing and dressing Libnanews.

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