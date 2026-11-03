3 novembre 2026
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Triathlon: Nader and al-Zoubi Champions of Lebanon

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 7 views

Lindsey Nader and Ali al-Zoubi won the Lebanese triathlon championship 2026 in Beirut. Approximately 150 athletes participated in this competition, between pool and cornice. For women, a second separates Lindsey Nader from Lara Chehayeb. Ali al-Zoubi is ahead of Samir Sabaa Ayoun and Youssef Dandachi in men.

Podiums masculin et féminin du championnat du Liban de triathlon 2026 à Beyrouth. Photos Talal.
Podiums du championnat du Liban de triathlon 2026. Photos Talal, fournies avec le communiqué reçu le 3 novembre 2026. Date exacte de la compétition non précisée. Habillage Libnanews.
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Lindsey Nader and Ali al-Zoubi won the Lebanese triathlon 2026 championship in Beirut. Approximately 150 men and women from different age groups participated in the Lebanese Triathlon Federation competition. The course associated swimming in swimming pool, cycling and running on the cornice.

Lebanese triathlon championship: a second between the first two

Among the women, Lindsey Nader, of the ProFit club, won in 01:11:28. Teammate Lara Chehayeb crossed the line a second later, in 0111:29. ProFit holds the first two places in the women’s standings.

Ramona Khalife, from Elite, completes the podium with a time of 1 h 16 min 20 s. She finishes at 4 min 52 seconds from the winner.

Ali al-Zoubi leading men

Ali al-Zoubi, representative of the Lebanese Army, won the men’s event in 1:00:36. It is ahead of Samir Sabaa Ayoun from Blue Stars Club, second in 1 h 04 min 10 s. The difference between the first two is 3 min 34 s.

Youssef Dandachi of the ProFit club took third place in 1 h 05 min 14 s. He finished 1 min 04 seconds from the second and 4 min 38 seconds from the winner.

Departure at 7 a.m. in Manara

Participants left at 7 a.m. from Manara Central Military Pool. After swimming in the basin, they chained the cycling and walking routes to the Beirut cornice.

The president and members of the Lebanese Triathlon Federation attended the championship. Cups and medals were awarded to the top of the standings.

According to the communiqué of the Lebanese Triathlon Federation received on 3 November 2026. The exact date of the competition is not specified.

Cover: podiums of the Lebanon triathlon championship 2026. Photos Talal, provided with the press release received on November 3, 2026. Dress Libnanews.

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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