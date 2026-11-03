Artificial Intelligence: The USEK brings universities together

The Holy Spirit University of Kaslik is organizing an international conference on artificial intelligence in higher education on 5 and 6 November 2026. The discussions will focus on training, evaluation, research and institutional responsibilities. Several Lebanese and regional academic partners are participating in this meeting. Seven scientific axes link educational uses to issues of rights, health, employment and sustainability. The event must produce recommendations, the concrete scope of which remains to be considered after the work.

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On November 5 and 6, 2026, the USEK will devote itself to artificial intelligence in higher education. This international conference aims to examine the transformations of training, evaluation and research. It also places academic integrity and institutional responsibility at the centre of exchanges.

In Kaslik, the first edition of the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education, or ICIH 2026, will bring together several disciplines. The Holy Spirit University of Kaslik and its business school organize this meeting. The meeting is aimed at universities in the region.

Artificial intelligence: what the university must teach

The organizers ask an educational question before a question of equipment. What should be learned when tools can produce content, analyze information and perform complex tasks? The conference aims to examine the skills that higher education must continue to develop among students.

The objectives announced include curricula, teacher practices and evaluation of learning. They include critical thinking, creativity and ethical judgment. Personalization of training and accessibility are also included. The challenge is therefore not only to increase the number of digital uses in courses.

The research and operation of institutions occupy a comparable place. Academic integrity, data management and internal rules are among the issues to be addressed. The meeting should lead to recommendations for universities and decision-makers.

Research beyond classrooms

The call for communications has seven axes. They cover ethics and rights, education and culture, health, economic transformation, sustainability, computer models and autonomous systems. This openness links university training to the sectors in which its graduates will work.

The expected contributions include algorithmic bias, transparency and recourse. Others focus on valuation methods, digital heritage or artistic creation. Health brings issues of patient safety and data management. On the economic front, the call mentions productivity, employment and business models.

The scientific procedure provides for an anonymous evaluation by at least two reviewers. Accepted and submitted communications must be included in the proceedings of the conference. Some may be proposed to journals for further evaluation. This is not an automatic acceptance option. English is announced as the language of texts and presentations.

Regional university cooperation

Several institutions participate in the announced partnership. It includes the Adnan Kassar School of Business at Lebanon American University and the Onsi Sawiris School of Business at the American University of Cairo. The Higher Research Centre of USEK, the Association of Arab Universities and the Arab Economic and Business Schools Society are also listed.

This cooperation extends the exchanges already initiated in Lebanon. In December 2025, a round table at Saint Joseph University had presented the strategies of four institutions: AUB, USEK, LAU and USJ. It was part of a skills development programme with the Lebanese National Commission of UNESCO.

On 29 and 30 September 2026, another regional symposium was held in Beirut under the leadership of the Agence universitaire de la Francophonie. The work included teacher training, data protection and equitable access to tools. The Kaslik meeting is a separate event, organised a few weeks later.

Cover: computer room at the Croft Institute for International Studies, USA, April 13, 2026. Illustration of digital education; it represents neither the USEK nor the conference announced in Kaslik. Photo:Jordano53 / Wikimedia Commons,CC0 1.0. Boxing and dressing Libnanews.

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