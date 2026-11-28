The Lebanese meteorological service foresees heavy rains and thunderstorms from dawn on Sunday, 29 November, with a risk of rapid flooding on some roads. Fog should reduce visibility at altitude. A second depression is expected Tuesday night, with snow on the highest reliefs.

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The rains could intensify as early as Sunday, 29 November, in Lebanon. In its Saturday 28 bulletin, the Civil Aviation Meteorological Service foresees heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusts. It indicates a risk of rapid flooding on some roads, without naming them, and does not exclude hail falls.

Sunday, poor visibility in the mountains

The disturbance arrives from southwestern Greece and is accompanied by cooler air. The bulletin foresees Sunday between 14 and 22 °C in Beirut, between 11 and 21 °C in Tripoli and between 9 and 16 °C in Qartaba. At altitude, the fog can be dense. The weather expects rains to lose intensity during the night from Sunday to Monday.

The weather advisory concerns a risk of rapid rise of water, not a list of already closed axes. In Beirut, the restrictions announced separately by the Internal Security Forces forsunday marathonare linked to race and not weather. The marathon was announced at 6:30 a.m. at a time when the bulletin already provided for possible showers.

A second depression Tuesday night

Clearings are possible Monday, November 30 between showers. Rains are expected to resume in the night, with thunderstorms and a more agitated sea. On Tuesday 1 December, a second depression from western Turkey is expected to increase the cooling from evening onwards. The Meteorological Service is planning snow around 2,300 metres, likely to descend about 2,000 metres in the following night.

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