Following the resumption of the courses, a delegation from the Zawtar West Public School presented its needs to Joseph Aoun, without any budget or work announcement.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

A delegation from the Imam Moussa Sadr public school of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah was received on 27 November by Joseph Aoun. The representatives of the institution asked the Presidency to support the continuation of the courses in the village. The President pledged to work on the needs of the school, without announcing any funding or schedule of work.

The delegation brought together management, teachers, staff and students. It presented the difficulties of operating the settlement in a southern municipality affected by Israeli bombings. The report of the meeting reported three concerns expressed by representatives of the school: continuity of courses, the safety of the inhabitants and the return of the State to the whole territory. It does not detail the expenses required to rehabilitate the school.

A request for support at school, not a reopening announcement

UNESCO had documented on 25 November a resumption of courses in Zawtar with 74 students, compared with 304 before the war. The first figure describes the children accommodated at the time of the survey; it does not give the rate of attendance or the number of pupils who left in another institution. The Baabda hearing took place after this resumption. It does not therefore announce the opening of the school: it deals with the conditions for continuing to teach there.

At the end of the interview, Joseph Aoun stated that the State must provide the people of the South with security, access to care, housing and education for their children. He said he wanted to act to meet the needs of the institution. The report does not mention the envelope allocated to the school or the date on which additional rooms are returned to service. A decision by the Ministry of Education, a contract for work or a more recent survey of enrolments would help to measure the response to this request.

The two Zawtars are not in the same situation

The delegation came from Zawtar al-Gharbiyé, the western village, and also conveyed greetings from the inhabitants of Zawtar al-Sharkiyé, the eastern village. In its communiqué of 21 July, the Lebanese army already distinguished the two communes: it had announced its deployment in the first and stated that it had not entered the second. This statement provides information on the situation as at that date. The hearing on 27 November does not constitute a travel order or a return permit for the eastern locality.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews