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Valérie Pécresse announced on Friday 27 November in Baabda scholarships for 3,000 students from eight schools in South Lebanon. She also indicated that the fourteen French cities represented at the meeting were preparing twinnings with villages in the South. On Saturday, a delegation of French mayors met with elected officials in Kawkaba. No payment schedules or signed agreements were announced at this stage.

The announcement was made in an interview with President Joseph Aoun. The President of the Île-de-France Region led a local delegation. She presented two commitments: helping students continue their education in several schools in the South and building partnerships between municipalities. The presidency of the Lebanese Council of Ministers confirms that Nawaf Salam received the same delegation to the Grand Sérail in the presence of the French Ambassador, Patrick Durel, to discuss, inter alia, local cooperation.

Fellowships: an announcement, not an opening of applications

For families, the necessary information remains the list of institutions concerned, the share of costs covered, the award criteria and the contact person who will receive the applications. The public documents of the visit we consulted do not contain a registration procedure. Nor can they say that scholarships will be paid directly to families: the Region can also go through an institution or agency responsible for distributing assistance.

A precedent is used to measure the difference between advertising and funding. In March 2024, a debate of the Standing Committee, detailed by the Region, had awarded 100,000 euros to Saint Joseph University for the tuition fees of 20 students in 2023-2024. This grant named the operator, the amount, the public and the year concerned. It was a support for higher education, distinct from the school scholarships announced Friday for the South.

In Kawkaba, elected officials discuss concrete projects

On Saturday, 28 November, a delegation of sixteen French mayors met with the president of the municipality of Kawkaba, Elijah Abu Nakul, and elected representatives of the Marjayoun sector, according to the report relayed by the Lebanese public agency. The discussions focused on twinning, school and social initiatives. The sixteen mayors reported at this stage do not correspond to the count of the fourteen cities represented the day before in Baabda. The report does not specify which municipalities will be twinned or the timetable for implementation.

Twinning: the content of the agreements is decided by common accord

The Lebanese embassy in France had presented the visit in early November as a decentralized cooperation mission prepared with the East Work. The commitments of the municipalities will be to be read in the conventions themselves: which partners, what project and with what resources. A municipality may share technical skills or organise exchanges without an investment being automatically financed. The announcement of the visit does not provide all signed agreements or their respective budgets.

The renewal of cooperation between the Region and the municipality of Beirut, also mentioned by the embassy during the preparation of the mission, is another agreement. It includes urban planning, green areas and sustainable mobility. It does not set out the allocation of a stock exchange in the South or the obligations of the municipalities to be combined.

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