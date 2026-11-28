In The Body, Sara Boustany plays Elise Zakaria. Quinn Shephard’s series is at the top of Netflix’s English-language series.

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Sara Boustany plays Elise Zakaria, one of the two captains of a dance team in the heart ofThe Body. Released on November 11, Quinn Shephard’s series has been at the top of Netflix’s global English series ranking for the week of November 16-22, with 9.5 million views according to the platform.

Elise Zakaria, one of the two Lion captains

In an American Catholic high school in the early 2000s, Elise led the Lion dance team with Anya Butler, performed by Kristina Bogic. When an initiation ritual organized to welcome Grace Franklin, played by Sofia Wylie, turns badly, the visions of high school girls upset the small town. The eight episodes follow the consequences of that night on the group and its relations with adults.

Elise’s character is not limited to the dance team. The generic also credits Christine Solomon in the role of her mother, Salma. The family scenes give Elise a life outside the Lions, in a series where friendship, desire and loyalty between the dancers occupy as much place as the supernatural.

See the official posterThe Bodyon Netflix.

A journey between Lebanon and the United States

Boustany said that he had returned to Lebanon during his high school years, when the 2019 protest movement broke out. She had already played on American television, notably inPen15, before this first lead role in a series. In the interviews given on the occasion of the release, she recounts the relationship between Elise and Anya and the group work with the other interpreters of the Lions.

From third to first place in a week

Netflix counted 5.1 million views from November 9 to 15, a period that includes only the first five days of availability, then 9.5 million from November 16 to 22. The platform calculates its views by dividing the number of hours watched by the duration of the season. These figures therefore do not represent a count of different people or the number of viewers watching the eight episodes in their entirety.

Official French trailer, published by Netflix France.

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