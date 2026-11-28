King Philip will visit Lebanon on December 4 and 5, 2026. Invited by Joseph Aoun, he will meet Lebanese leaders in Beirut and then travel to Tibnin, where Belgian soldiers served in UNIFIL. His travel will continue in Jordan until 7 December.

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King Philip is expected in Lebanon on December 4 and 5, at the invitation of President Joseph Aoun. After talks in Beirut, the Belgian sovereign had to go to Tibnin, where Belgian soldiers had served under the flag of the United Nations. He then continued his travel to Jordan.

In Beirut, three interviews with the Lebanese authorities

The Belgian Royal Palace announced on Friday 20 November a two-day official visit to Lebanon, the first stage of a regional trip scheduled for 4-7 December. Philippe will be accompanied by his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot. In Beirut, he is to meet with President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Speaker Nabih Berri.

The Palais places displacement under the sign of respect for international humanitarian law. His announcement sets out the stages of the trip, but does not detail the content of the interviews in Beirut and does not mention any new Belgian engagement in Lebanon.

In Tibnine, the memory of the Belgian contingent of UNIFIL

Tibnin’s visit recalls a concrete aspect of the Belgian presence in South Lebanon. From 2006 to 2014, Belgian military personnel were deployed to the area as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Their missions included demining, medical care and reconstruction support for the inhabitants, recalls the Royal Palace.

The Palais programme includes a meeting with local authorities, a visit to a hospital supported by Belgium and a tribute to the four Belgian soldiers who died during their deployment to UNIFIL. These steps are announced for the visit to Tibnine, without public schedule in the programme consulted.

This stage comes a few weeks from a deadline for the South. Security Council resolution 2790 sets the end of the mandate of UNIFIL at 31 December 2026. The drawdown of its staff was then to take place in 2027. For Southern municipalities, the end of the mandate raises the issue of continuity of support to local services and humanitarian access, two areas where the mission says it will continue its work until the end of the year.

A conference on the rules of war in Jordan

The displacement will continue in Jordan, where King Abdullah II will host an international conference on 7 December on respect for humanitarian law. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, this meeting should provide a political follow-up to the work of States on the application of the rules of war, including the protection of civilians. On the sidelines of the conference, the Palais also announces a visit to the Zaatari Syrian refugee camp, jointly administered by the Jordanian authorities and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

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