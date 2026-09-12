Lebanon Rally: Roger Feghali leads

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Roger Feghali and his co-driver Joseph Matar finished Saturday, September 12, leading the 48th edition of the Lebanon International Rally, driving their Toyota GR Yaris. The race recordman beat Bassel Abu Hamdan by about 37 seconds and Alex Feghali by 1 minute and 10 seconds in the provisional standings. Six specials stay on Sunday before arrival and award ceremony in Kaslik.

Roger Feghali will therefore discuss the last day of theRally Lebanonposition. Together with Joseph Matar, the Lebanese driver finished the second day with a cumulative time of 54 min 05 seconds driving his Toyota GR Yaris.

Behind him, Bassel Abu Hamdan and Firas Elias took second place on Skoda Fabia RS in 54 min 41 seconds. Alex Feghali and Marc Haddad temporarily complete the podium on another Skoda Fabia RS, with a time of 55 minutes 15 seconds.

The rally, organized by the Automobile and Touring Club of Lebanon under the patronage of the President of the Republic Joseph Aoun, is due to conclude on Sunday evening. This 48th edition is the fourth round of the 2026 Middle East Rally Championship.

Roger Feghali keeps 36 seconds ahead

The battle remains open before the last six stages. With 36 seconds apart between the combined time reported by Roger Feghali and Bassel Abu Hamdan, the leader has a significant margin without being able to handle the entire last day.

Alex Feghali, for his part, is one minute 10 seconds behind the first. Behind the lead trio, Joseph Hindi and Vicken Kanledjian took fourth place on Citroën C3, with a time of 55 min 44 seconds. They remain 29 seconds from Alex Feghali and 1 min 39 seconds from the head.

The fifth place is Karl Rizk and Karim Abu Elias on Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X, in 56 min 02 s. Elias Dehni and Thierry Rouhana follow them only for a second on their Skoda Fabia RS.

Thus, differences remain relatively small in the group following the first three. An error, a mechanical problem or a puncture during Sunday’s long stages could still change several positions.

The second day took place in summer heat and in front of a large crowd who came to follow the crews along the course.

A 19th Lebanon Rally in Focus

For Roger Feghali, the last day can lead to a new personal record. Lebanese pilot already counts18 wins at Rally Lebanon, a record in the event.

His provisional first place thus allows him to approach Sunday with the possibility of adding a nineteenth success to his list.

However, it will have to contain Bassel Abu Hamdan, engaged under Saudi licence with his Lebanese co-pilot Firas Elias. At 36 seconds from the leader after the provisional times announced on Saturday night, the second one remains close enough to maintain the pressure.

The presence of Alex Feghali in third place adds another challenge to this last day. With three teams separated by 1 min 10 seconds, the podium is not definitely set before the last six stages.

The provisional classification after the second day

At the end of Saturday’s competition, the unofficial standings placed Roger Feghali ahead of Bassel Abu Hamdan and Alex Feghali. Joseph Hindi took fourth place ahead of Karl Rizk and Elias Dehni.

Tarek Younes and Salim Jleilati are seventh on Skoda Fabia in 58 min 14 s. Roderick Raï and Gary Kondakjian were eighth on Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X in 59:50.

Rhea Dagher and Nadim Abu Elias are ninth on Renault Clio, with a time of 59 min 58 seconds. Jad Aawar and Jordanian Moussa Jihirian complete the top 10 on Mitsubishi Launcher Evo X in 1 h 00 min 04 s.

Behind them are Ahmad Khaled, Chadi Fakih, Robert Aaraj, Henry Kaai, Alex Sehnaoui and several Jordanian and Omani crews.

A total of 21 crews are still in the provisional classification after the second day.

Lebanon Rally: six more specials on Sunday

The last day will be particularly dense. The first car will leave the Jounieh court parking lot on Sunday at 7 a.m. to reach the assistance area at the President-Fouad-Chehab sports complex.

The competitors will then take the direction of Nahr Ibrahim before the start of the sixth special, 14.62 km long. The route will link Nahr Ibrahim to Machane, including Adonis.

The road concerned will be closed on Sunday between 0638 and 0938 hours.

The seventh special will then lead the crews from Zandouqa to Baabdat for 16.85 kilometres. The route will include Qornayel, Knessé, Arabaniyé and the Dleibe area before arrival in Baabdat. The road will be closed between 0818 and 1118 hours.

The eighth special will take place between Zabbougha and Marj Baskinta on 15.74 kilometres. Competitors will include Kfaraaqab and Wadi el-Karm. Road closure is scheduled between 0909 and 1209.

The cars will then join the Jounieh assistance zone before starting the second part of the day.

Nahr Ibrahim, Zandouqa and Zabbougha a second time

The ninth special will resume the 14.62-kilometre route between Nahr Ibrahim, Adonis and Machane. The road will be closed between 1213 and 1513 hours.

The crews will then head to Zandouqa for the tenth special. This time, the 17.56 km route will end in Bzebdine after crossing, among others, Qornayel, Knessé, Arabaniyé, Dleibe and Hasbaya. The road will be closed from 2:06 p.m. to 5:06 p.m.

After a rally in Metn, the cars will start for the last special of the 48th edition.

The eleventh special will bring the competitors back on the 15.74 km course between Zabbougha and Marj Baskinta. She must be the last true justice of the rally. The road will be closed between 1552 and 1852 hours.

At its end, the crews will join Jounieh and then Kaslik.

An expected arrival at 7 p.m. in Kaslik

The awards ceremony is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the headquarters of the Automobile and Touring Club of Lebanon in Kaslik.

The winners must then take part in a press conference at 8 p.m. in the big club hall.

TotalRally Lebanon 2026represents a total distance of 678.29 kilometres. The eleven timed special events total 197.91 kilometres.

Before the last six stages, Roger Feghali has the chronometric advantage. But with Bassel Abu Hamdan at 36 seconds according to provisional times and Alex Feghali at 1 min 10 seconds, the victory remains to be confirmed on the roads of Nahr Ibrahim, Zandouqa and Zabbougha.

Sunday night in Kaslik, Roger Feghali will know if he can add a19th Rally Lebanonthe eighteen wins that already constitute the record of the event.