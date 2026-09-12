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Iran Derangement Syndrom or the Story of the Financing of Propaganda to normalize relations between Israel and Lebanon.

« The words of the bastards arm the arms of the fools »

(Theories of Theories, p. 149) Charles Dantzig.

Banker Antoine Sehnaoui and Jeremy Chaabane, media adviser to Bahaa Hariri, the eldest son of the former Lebanese Prime Minister, two of the major financiers of the Lebanese-Israeli normalization campaign.

Saleh Nihad Machnouk, son of the former Interior Minister, sings of surrender to the Israeli imperium.

Hezbollah fought longer and longer-term Israel than the four Arab countries on the battlefield, inflicting more material and human losses on the Hebrew state than all these countries combined (Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, in addition to the PLO) during its numerous confrontations with the Hebrew state (1982-2000, 2006, 2024-25 and 2026).

Iran Derangement Syndrom Syndrome

Against the background of NATO’s military grid of Lebanon, a campaign entitled « Lebanon does not want war » was launched to pressure Lebanese power and opinion to promote normalization of relations between Lebanon and Israel.

And for reason: Lebanon is the only Arab country to abrogate a peace treaty with the Hebrew State, concluded in 1983, under the mandate of Phalangist President Amine Gemayel, following an uprising of the population of Beirut.

Lebanon is also the only Arab country to have obtained the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, in the year 2,000, without negotiation or peace treaty, thanks to Hezbollah.

Two exploits that explain the relentlessness of the pro-Israeli camp in Lebanon – Christian leadership and Muslim personalities gravitating in Saudi Arabia – to bend Hezbollah.

The campaign was launched from the beginning of the Israeli-Lebanese hostilities, triggered by the raid of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, against Israel on 7 October 2023, reveals the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, dated 24 March 2026.

Wall panels, in the form of advertising cabinets, appeared on the streets of Beirut with the slogan « Lebanon does not want war ».

This slogan, apparently pacifist, was intended, in fact, to encourage the Lebanese people to disassociate themselves from Hezbollah, the leading force of the anti-Israeli struggle in Lebanon, adds the Lebanese daily, explaining the substance of this slogan: To wage a war against Hezbollah, – the formation that defends Lebanon’s independence and sovereignty, in substitution for the failure of the Lebanese army – and not against the official enemy of the Arab world.

In the Lebanese army, see these links:

» By what right » was one of the main themes of this campaign

In 2024, one of the advertising posters had been severely criticized because she had taken as an illustration, without her permission, the photo of the family of Issam Abdallah, a person who fell on the battlefield. The family of the deceased demanded the destruction of the poster, proclaiming its support for the Lebanese resistance.

The pro-normalization campaign decreased in intensity during the ceasefire period (late 2024-2025). A period that allowed, under the auspices of the Saudi-American government, the accession to power of President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, a tandem for the conclusion of a peace treaty with Israel.

The revelations of « Beirut Revue »

Jeremy Chaabane is media advisor to Bahaa Hariri, the eldest son of the former Lebanese Prime Minister and one of the major financiers of the Lebanese-Israeli normalization campaign.

The site « Beirut Revue » revealed on March 21, 2026 that the campaign was fed by externally funded journalists and activists in order to obtain the abolition of legislation concerning the criminalization of normalization between Lebanon and Israel. This campaign was funded by publicist Tony Boulos.

« Beirut Review » was based on information gathered from the Lebanese security services.

These campaigns, according to the site, were financed directly by Ahmad Maher Chaabane, better known as Jeremy Chaabane, media advisor of Baha’i Rafic Hariri, the eldest son of Rafic Hariri’s former prime minister.

Resolutely pro-Israeli, and eternal candidate for government responsibilities in place of his younger brother Saad Hariri, Baha.

According to « Beirut Review », one of the transfers amounted to a hundred thousand dollars (100,000). In 2024, Israelis succeeded in posting articles written by their service to the Lebanese media through a group operating since then from the United Kingdom.

Articles published in the Lebanese media are thus taken up by the Israeli media to demonstrate that Lebanese opinion is hostile to Hezbollah. Then, in turn, the Lebanese media take back Israeli media comments on this subject to justify their own analyses.

Beautiful illustration of the circular circulation of information, according to the famous formula of French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu.

In other words, Israel relies on its fake news to accredit its own theses. More earnestly, Israel makes a lie and ends up believing in its own lie. Self-intoxication, in short.

META, dated 27 August 2024, had published a report in which it formally denied its involvement in the defeatist propaganda campaign on the theme « Lebanon does not want war ».

At the time, META stated that the campaign had been launched by a Vietnamese company LT MEDIA on the basis of a budget of 1.2 million dollars, targeting Lebanon, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Qatar, via 69 pages and 112 Facebook accounts as well as 49 Instagram accounts.

META removed these accounts by arguing that they violated the company’s policy on unlawful cartels.

Once again, the Lebanese daily concludes that Lebanon operates under the law of the King dollar, under the pretext of « democracy » and « free enterprise ».

-Saleh Nihad Machnouk, son of the former minister of the interior, singer of surrender to the Israeli imperium

In the aftermath of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran on 8 April 2026, when Lebanon was deployed under a deluge of shells by Israeli aircraft, Salah Nihad Machnouk, son of the former interior minister of the Saad Hariri government, launched a virulent attack on Lebanese Hezbollah.

He accused Beirut of burning for Tehran’s survival.

You’re not agents. Great powers protect their agents. You’re just mercenaries… Israel defends its people. You are mercenaries who defend the regime of Khamenei, has exclaimed Saleh Machnouk, who is the political heir of a Sunni clan in Beirut.

Saleh Nihad Machnouk is the small nephew of the founder of the clan, Mohammad Machnouk, who was in the 1960s, the leader of the pro-Naserian current in Beirut.

Other digitalists, including Nadim Koteich, former director of the Arab-language declination of the British channel Sky News, owned by the United Arab Emirates, also columnist of the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post, as well as Hadi Mrad and Makram Rabah, followed suit at Saleh Nihad Machnouk considering that Lebanon is under Iranian occupation, justifying the Israeli carnage by claiming that Hezbollah fighters would bury themselves in private homes.

The words of Saleh Nihad Machnouk,on this link

Nadim Koteich speaks Hebrew,see this link

The Iran disorder syndrom

« Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was murdered, while Tehran spent quiet nights, » exclaimed, demagogic, one of the digitalists during the assassination of the mythical leader of the Shiite paramilitary formation, evoking from his memory the Israeli-American repetitive raids of June 2025.

Did Hezbollah commit suicide in Lebanon on behalf of Iran, as claimed, inconsistently, in the Orient-Le Jour, the daily life of the great Lebanese bourgeoisie – an ultra-minority French readerate – at the resumption of hostilities in February 2026?

Or did Hezbollah substitute for the passivity of the Lebanese army to defend the integrity of the national territory, the sovereignty of Lebanon and its independence? Or, better still, is the reptation of a fraction of the Lebanese population, particularly the executive tandem, in front of the Israeli-American-Saudi Oukases, surely slamming Lebanon to the benefit of a mercantile caste, which has gangened Lebanon since its independence?

The opening of the Lebanese-Israeli direct talks in Washington, D.C., on the highly symbolic date of 14 April 2026, marking the outbreak of the Lebanese civil war of 13 April 1975, revives the spectre of the civil war that ravaged Lebanon for 15 years (1975-2000), while Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese forces, the fosseur of Christian leadership, a former ally of Israel now of Saudi Arabia, breathes on the incandescent embers of interfaith dissension.

On Samir Geagea, see this link

A clear sign of total blindness by a large fraction of traditional Lebanese leadership, the Palestinians, never so despised, opened their derelict refugee camps to welcome the Lebanese expelled from their homes by the incessant Israeli air raids.

On this point, see this link

https://orientxxi.info/Au-Lebanon-les-refugees-Palestines-accept-les-deplaces

Ah the Vichy syndrome, the collaboration of the petanist France with Nazi Germany, which gangrene a good fraction of the Lebanese leadership and defile the tender mother of the Lebanese, with indelible stigma.

The Iran-American agreement concluded on 19 June 2026, including Lebanon, constituted a resounding camouflage to Lebanese leadership, plunging into a political coma the duo constituted by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in what he reveals the patent mental aberration of the tandem in power, which breaks his relations with Iran – which supports him in his resistance to repeated Israeli aggressions – and negotiates with the Hebrew state, despite repeated Israeli aggressions.

Better: Israel’s refusal to withdraw from Lebanon is likely to strengthen Hezbollah instead of weakening it in that the Israeli presence in southern Lebanon makes it problematic any possibility of disarming Hezbollah, to the great dam of the Lebanese sovereigns.

Epilogue

…. Under the Vichy government, they were masters in one art, that of negotiation. They negotiated as the German tanks passed behind and ahead of them and climbed up the Champs Elysées with the assurance of the winner.

… They sat around the table, adjusted their tie knots well, sprayed with a light Parisian scent and signed paper after paper, then looked lightly up and blinked at the occupant. On the other hand, there was this curse that they then called terror or banditry, the very one that will later be called resistance.

It was the French Resistance, which was not invited to any dinner, and of course to no negotiation, the one who paid for her blood, was deported, executed on public squares, judged, and who was being given the most infamous labels..

To go further on the same theme, see these links

On the collaboration between Israel and Lebanese Christian militias during the civil war (1975-2000)