ISO 20022: BDL modernises payments

The Bank of Lebanon reports that it completed the migration of its settlement and clearing systems to ISO 20022 in 2025. This standard structures information exchanged between financial institutions. It must be distinguished from the services offered to clients. The annual report also presents instant payments, mobile services and the dematerialization of cheques and construction sites. Administrative uses and practical conditions must also be checked separately. Technical modernization does not automatically guarantee a free or immediately available transfer.

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The Bank of Lebanon reports that it completed the upgrade of its settlement and clearing systems to ISO 20022 in 2025. This standard organizes the information accompanying financial transactions. It prepares more structured exchanges between institutions. It does not mean that all Lebanese already have instant transfers or free banking services.

The BDL’s 2025 annual report, referenced in November 2026 in its catalogue, distinguishes a transformation carried out and several projects still to be developed. Migration concerns BdL-RTGS, a real-time gross settlement system, and BdL-CLEAR, a retail payment and clearing system. Instant payments, mobile banking and the dematerialization of cheque processing remain as strategic projects.

This distinction provides the starting point for a concrete examination of modernisation. An infrastructure can adopt a common language without the fact that each service intended for the public is already open. Time limits, fees and access conditions are subject to other technical, commercial and regulatory choices.

ISO 20022 structure payment data

ISO 20022 is a family of international standards for electronic exchange of financial data. It defines common concepts and how to organise messages between banks, payment systems and other institutions. Its field is more than just transfers: it includes securities, cards and foreign exchange transactions.

The change relates to the information transmitted with the transaction. A shared structure facilitates the identification and processing of useful elements by different systems. The aim is to reduce ambiguities and manual interventions, while improving data quality. However, these benefits depend on how each participant uses the standard.

The BDL describes its migration as the transition from SWIFT MT messages to MX messages. The report highlights a unified financial language, a more accurate flow of information and better control capabilities. It does not publish any measure to quantify an effective reduction in the average time or cost of a transfer to Lebanon.

Two central systems, several functions

BdL-RTGS and BdL-CLEAR have different positions in the organisation of payments. The first relates to the gross settlement in real time; the second deals with retail payments and clearing. Their modernisation concerns exchanges between participants and the central infrastructure. It is not confused with the interface of an application used by an individual.

Item State described in BDL 2025 report What this makes possible BdL-RTGS and BdL-CLEAR Upgrade to ISO 20022 completed Migration of infrastructure and messages Instant payment system Study and development A project, not a demonstrated general availability Mobile banking Strategic building A development axis Electronic Cheque Processing Dematerialization project An evolution still to be distinguished from the operational service Government payments Coordination and launch in preparation A device whose deployment must be verified separately

The table describes the statement presented in the annual report. It does not replace an updated implementation schedule. A subsequent announcement could change some projects; it should then be examined for its scope, participants and date of application.

For the public, the difference is important. A better structured message can facilitate the processing of an operation without removing the necessary controls. The availability of a transfer also depends on the operation of the institutions concerned, the hours of service, the settlement and the conditions of the account.

Instant payment remains a separate project

An instant payment system is not defined solely by message format. It involves an organization that allows the advertised service to function with the expected characteristics. ISO 20022 migration is a useful technical element; It is not sufficient to prove that this system is already available to all users.

The BDL report specifically uses the study and development register for instant payments. Presenting this sentence as the announcement of a national launch would remove an essential difference between objective and achievement. The document does not provide, in this section, a single date for opening up to the public or a complete list of participating institutions.

The same caution should be applied to mobile services and cheques. An operation initiated on a phone does not necessarily take an instant circuit. The dematerialization of a document also does not establish that its settlement becomes immediate. Each service must be evaluated according to its own rules.

Administrations are another part of the project

The BDL describes coordination with public administrations and institutions to modernize the management of their accounts. The report refers to a government payment system and increased use of cards to collect taxes and fees. It mentions terminals in the centres and premises of the Ministry of Finance, with an envisaged extension to the other administrations.

These guidelines concern both public administration and user experience. Monitoring of income, expenditure and balances could be facilitated by better organized data. However, the report does not allow for an up-to-date list of all the windows where a card is accepted, nor does it allow all taxes to be paid in this way.

The deployment must therefore be verified by administration. For a taxpayer, the decisive elements remain the service actually available, the accepted means of payment and the applicable conditions. A central modernization does not replace this practical information.

A common standard must also be used consistently

In its update of 26 February 2026, the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructure stresses the importance of a harmonised application of ISO 20022. Institutions can adopt the same standard while using it differently, limiting the expected benefits. The Committee and the professionals concerned propose common requirements for cross-border payments, with a period of adoption up to the end of 2027.

These international recommendations do not, on their own, constitute a new obligation imposed on every Lebanese client. They show why technical migration must be accompanied by work on data quality and consistency. The next useful indicator will be the translation of this infrastructure into documented services: participants’ scope, availability, measured timelines and published conditions of use.

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