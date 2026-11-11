Italy: Schools evacuated after bomb alerts

Anonymous emails triggered bomb alerts in several Italian regions on 11 November 2026. The authorities evacuated schools and undertook inspections. In Ciampino, establishments receiving alerts remain closed for the day. In Pomezia, the closure concerns all schools in the municipality. The measures are preventive and do not prove the presence of explosives. Monitoring continues, while decisions on the resumption of courses are taken by local authorities.

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Bomb alerts led to school evacuations in several Italian regions on Wednesday 11 November 2026. Anonymous e-mails to institutions resulted in inspections and preventive closures. Local authorities distinguish these security measures from the actual discovery of an explosive device. The origin of the messages remains to be established.

Bomb Alerts Treated Establishment by Establishment

In Veneto, the regional government confirms that dozens of schools have been involved. Pupils, teachers and staff left the buildings as a precaution. The security forces have initiated checks.

The president of the region, Alberto Stefani, has asked that those responsible be identified and punished. He also called on families to be calm and to respect official instructions. The region reported monitoring with relevant agencies and civil protection.

These local confirmations establish the reality of evacuations. They alone do not make it possible to conclude that there are bombs in the establishments concerned. Investigations must determine the origin and credibility of the threats.

Ciampino closes the sites concerned for the day

In Ciampino, near Rome, the municipality detailed the decisions taken after the reports received by the school authorities. School officials evacuated students and staff to outside assembly areas.

The police and the local police have undertaken checks on the buildings and their surroundings. The mayor signed an order suspending the courses and closing the school sites receiving the report for the whole day.

The measure does not constitute an authorization to return to the premises for business. The municipal communiqué prohibits access to buildings and their dependencies by any person not expressly authorized by the law enforcement authorities.

The municipality has also activated its municipal operational centre. This structure should ensure coordination with the relevant departments and monitor developments. The mechanism provides for the possibility of further decisions if the checks so require.

Local closures, without definitive national balance sheet

In Pomezia, also in the region of Rome, the municipality announces the closure of all schools in its territory for this Wednesday. It is based on Municipal Order No. 24 of 11 November, issued on grounds of public order.

In Lombardy, evacuations were also reported in the provinces of Milan, Varèse and Brescia. According to one news agency, operations involved several police services, firefighters and demining specialists. In Puglia, some students were able to return to their classes after the inspections.

Situations therefore differ according to local institutions and decisions. The first national figures released during the morning have evolved. They shall not be confused with a confirmed number of devices discovered.

The resumption of courses will depend on the checks and instructions of the competent authorities. In Ciampino, the announced order concerns the whole day of November 11. The municipality maintains its active operational centre to monitor controls and take further action if necessary.

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