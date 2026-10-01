Lebanon: How banks flee their responsibility in the crisis Seven years after the start of the crisis, Lebanese bank leaders reject all responsibility. The facts accuse them directly. Before 2019,..

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Lebanon: how banks flee their responsibility in the crisis

Seven years after the start of the crisis, the leaders of the Lebanese banks reject all responsibility. The facts accuse them directly.

Prior to 2019, they chose to focus up to 70% of their assets on government debt rather than diversify risk. They knew as early as 2018 that these Treasury bills were already losing value — and continued to sell them as a safe investment.

Between 2015 and 2019, they paid large dividends to their shareholders and directors, largely transferred abroad. Worse: In October-November 2019, at the same time as withdrawals were blocked for all Lebanese, five bank leaders — including the president of the Association of Banks of Lebanon — raised $2.3 billion in personal funds.

To cover their tracks, the banks imposed capital control without any legal basis, and rely on media close to them to report the blame on the state, the BDL, or even the population.

Today, justice is active: complaint from the governor of the BDL in January 2026, 45 to 50 officials interviewed in Lebanon, criminal investigation opened in France on 15 billion dollars transferred to European subsidiaries.

Balance sheet: more than $72 billion in losses, and still no convicted banker.

📌 Analyse factuelle et sourcée de LibnaNEWS.

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