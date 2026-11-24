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Tuesday, November 24, 2026, 6 p.m. in Beirut.The Lebanese Council of Ministers is postponed until 1 December. The Ministry of Finance is announcing changes in four land registry services. In Parliament, the Lebanese and French MEPs agree to continue their exchanges. In Gaza, the local authorities announced the death of their director of internal security, then confirmed by Israel. In Ukraine, the last official check of the night attack in Zaporijjia reported two deaths and 48 injuries.

Lebanon: Council of Ministers postponed to 1 December

The press office of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that the Council of Ministers scheduled for Thursday, 26 November, would meet on Tuesday, 1 December. Several ministers had asked for a postponement so that they could attend the funeral of Bishop Georges Khodr, scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The agenda will be communicated later.

The Minister of Administrative Development, Fadi Makki, had announced that he would present the 2030 State Master Plan for discussion on Thursday. Referred to Joseph Aoun, the plan includes 37 reform proposals, including on the functioning of ministries and public services. There is no evidence yet that the government will consider these proposals at the postponed session.

Land register: four relevant services

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber announced changes in land registry services in Aley, Jezzine, Marjayoun and Tyre. He claims to have brought several cases before the Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office at the Court of Cassation and the Central Inspectorate. The press release does not specify the number of persons concerned, the follow-up given to such transmissions, or new hours at the counters.

Users who encounter a blockage or who are asked to pay outside of official rights may, according to the Minister, refer the matter to his secretariat or use the « Complaints » section of the Land Affairs Branch. No response time was announced.

Lebanese and French MPs plan further visits

On Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lebanese Parliament received a delegation from the French National Assembly. At the end of the meeting, MP Fadi Allamé announced that the two parties wished to strengthen their cooperation and exchange new visits, without a timetable. Discussions included discussions on southern Lebanon and the period following the end of UNIFIL ‘ s mandate. They did not change the mandate of the United Nations force.

In Debel, the broadcast of the disputed images

Avichay Adraee, a former spokesman for the Israeli army, said on Tuesday that publishing the images shot in a school in Debel had been a mistake. His statement criticises the broadcast of November 22, without commenting on the filming itself. Nawaf Salam had condemned the entry into school and the use of students in military communication. The Lebanese Ministry of Education said it had not been informed; the municipality indicated that the shooting had not been coordinated with the management of the establishment.

Gaza: Director of Internal Security dies

The Gaza Interior Ministry announced the death of Naïm Mohammed Abu Nahl, Director General of Internal Security, whom he attributed to an Israeli strike in Gaza City. Benyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz then confirmed that the Israeli army had killed him. This announcement is not part of the earlier statement published by Palestinian agency WAFA on other episodes.

Zaporijjia: two dead and 48 wounded

The regional administration announced on Tuesday at 2 p.m. local time that the night Russian attack in Zaporijjia had killed two people and injured 48 others, including four children. There are five houses and 18 houses damaged. This is a separate attack from the one reported on Monday against a building that housed a hospital at a stop.

CAN 2025: Senegal regains its title

The Arbitral Court of Sport ruled in favour of the Senegalese Football Federation, according to its Secretary General Matthieu Reeb. Senegal had won the finals 1-0 after an extension on 18 January in Rabat. The appeal jury of the African Football Confederation then recorded a 3-0 in favour of Morocco after declaring Senegal a package. The Senegalese team welcomed the verdict on Tuesday. The full reasons for the award could not be consulted at this stage.

Spain: Government approves longer birth leave

The Spanish Government has approved a change from 19 to 20 weeks of birth and care leave for each parent, and from 32 to 34 weeks for single-parent families. The effective date and manner of application must be confirmed in the official text.

Coverage: The Grand Serail in Beirut, August 12, 2017. Photographic archives, Pjposullivan1 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0. Dressing Libnanews.

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