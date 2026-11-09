9 novembre 2026
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Khor Fakkan: a closed beach after pollution

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 6 views

The municipality of Khor Fakkan temporarily closed the beach of Al Luluyah on Monday, 9 November, after having spotted oily tablecloths on the shore. Visitors are encouraged to respect the red flags and avoid swimming and activities at sea in the prohibited area. Cleaning operations are under way. The cause of the pollution remains unknown and no reopening schedule has been announced. The measure concerns this beach on the eastern coast of Charjah.

Couverture Libnanews sur la fermeture d’Al Luluyah, avec une photographie d’archive générale de Khor Fakkan en 2015.
Photo d’illustration : une plage de Khor Fakkan le 29 janvier 2015, sans lien visuel avec la pollution actuelle ni identification certaine comme Al Luluyah. Photo Kamyana / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Habillage Libnanews sous la même licence. © Kamyana / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 ; habillage Libnanews, CC BY-SA 4.0.
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Translation available inFrancais
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

A beach in Khor Fakkan, Al Luluyah, was temporarily closed Monday, November 9, 2026 after oily tablecloths were detected on the shore. The municipality presents this decision as a measure of public protection. The origin of the pollution and the date of reopening were not announced.

Khor Fakkan beach closed by precaution

The municipal advisory asks residents and visitors to follow the safety instructions. Red flags signal closure. Bathing and activities at sea should be avoided in the prohibited area.

Teams have initiated clean-up operations to remove oil and secure the coastal area concerned. The municipality intends to communicate on the reopening through its official channels, after the completion of the work and the verification of the safety conditions.

The announced closure targets Al Luluyah. It alone is not a decision on all the beaches of the United Arab Emirates. Those planning an exit on this site must therefore postpone their visit until the official lifting of the restriction.

A Cause Still Unknown

No volume of oil or identification of the source of the leak was made public in the advertisements consulted on Monday night. The presence of oily slicks does not allow the origin to be attributed to a particular ship or to a recent maritime incident.

Khor Fakkan is located on the east coast of the Sharjah Emirate, facing the Gulf of Oman. Al Luluyah is a public beach frequented especially by families. The tourist authority of Charjah usually presents it as a place for swimming, walking and camping, at the foot of the reliefs of the east coast.

For both residents and tourists, the local reservation remains not to access the closed perimeter and to respect the signs installed on site. No specific deadlines were communicated for the completion of the cleaning.

Photo of illustration: Khor Fakkan beach, January 29, 2015. This archive does not show the current pollution or necessarily Al Luluyah. Photo Kamyana, via Wikimedia Commons, under CC BY-SA 4.0. Whole photo, proportionately resized; Libnanews dressing under the same license. Original photo and credits.

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Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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