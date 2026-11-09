Syria–Jordan: 11 signed cooperation texts

Syria and Jordan signed eleven cooperation texts in Damascus, following the third session of their Higher Coordinating Council. The documents include rail, civil aviation, water, investment and education. Governments also discussed the transit of gas and a possible supply of electricity to Lebanon, the modalities of which remain to be finalized. The two Foreign Ministers also discussed the aftermath of the Jordan strikes of 26 October in the Daraa region.

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Syria and Jordan signed on Monday, November 9, 2026, in Damascus, eleven texts of cooperation in transport, investment, water, agriculture and education. Both Governments also discussed energy projects concerning Lebanon. These leads remain subject to technical, commercial and contractual arrangements: no new supply to Lebanon is announced in the joint communiqué.

The signatures closed the third session of the Supreme Council of the Syrian-Jordanian Coordination, which met on 8 and 9 November. Foreign ministers, Assaad al-Chibani and Ayman Safadi, chaired the work, following preparatory meetings on various areas of cooperation.

Eleven cooperation texts, from rail to water

The package consists of eight memoranda of understanding, two executive programs and one protocol. The documents cover civil aviation, investment, agriculture, the environment, public administration, youth and food security. Educational and scientific programmes cover the years 2027-2029.

A memorandum concerns the sowing of clouds in the Yarmouk basin. Another concerns the railway link. According to the Ministers, the latter is preparing a regional corridor between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, through Jordan and Syria.

The joint communiqué states that the technical studies, cost estimates and funding opportunities for the corridor need to be further developed. The signing of the text therefore does not constitute the opening of a new railway line.

The border crossing and the international road concerned

Both countries want to modernize the Jaber-Nassib border crossing, with separate routes for passengers and trucks, better exchange of customs data and permanent operation. Assaad al-Chibani also announced an agreement on the rehabilitation of the international road between the two countries at a cost of $47 million.

The discussions also concern the modernisation of the common free zone and the study of an economic city at the border. These projects accompany the desire of both governments to facilitate trade and transit of goods.

Gas and electricity to Lebanon: modalities to be finalized

The Council discussed the transit of natural gas through Syrian territory to Lebanon. He also discussed the possibility of using gas supplied from Jordan in Syrian power plants and then exporting the electricity generated to Lebanon.

The communiqué calls for further coordination between the three countries to finalize the necessary modalities. It is therefore, at this stage, a matter of discussions on supply and its conditions, not the announcement of actual deliveries or a firm timetable.

Deraa’s strikes also addressed

The meeting took place after the Jordanian strikes of 26 October in southern Syria. Damascus reported seven civilians killed, including three children. Amman claimed to have targeted members of the Islamic State group linked to an attack on a church in the Jordanian province of Karak.

Assaad al-Chibani said on Monday that the joint security and technical commission responsible for establishing the facts had completed its work. He mentioned steps to redress the harm and compensate the victims. Ayman Safadi reiterated his condolences to the families.

Photo of illustration: Ayman Safari, on the right, during a visit to the European Commission in Brussels on 15 July 2025. This archive does not show the Syrian-Jordanian meeting of November 9, 2026. Lukasz Kobus / © European Union, 2025, via Wikimedia Commons, undercC BY 4.0 license. Whole photo, proportionately resized, with Libnanews dressing.Original photo and credits.

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