6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Beirut airport and MEA flight

From Bir Hassan to Khaldé, the history of Beirut airport and MEA in six actual and dated documents. MEA was founded in 1945; The new airport was inaugurated in April 1954. After the civil war, its reconstruction began in 1994. He became Rafic Hariri in 2005, then MEA joined SkyTeam in 2012.

Archives and credits:

• Map published in 1948, airlines in 1947: CIA / Library of Congress, American public domain. https://www.loc.gov/item/2013593021/

• Beirut, 1958, terminal and C-124 military: US Air Force, US public domain. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dafb-63dtcw-c124-lebanon-1958.jpg

• Terminal, 1982: James Case / CapCase. https://www.flickr.com/photos/7467877@N07/12053648495/

• Boeing MEA in Stansted, 1985: Steve Knight / kitmasterblake. https://www.flickr.com/photos/58415659@N00/15588768017/

• Two views in Beirut, 8 November 2013: abdallahh. https://www.flickr.com/photos/husseinabdallah/11264225256/ and https://www.flickr.com/photos/husseinabdallah/11264299033/

Photos Case, Knight and abdallahh: CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/; resizing and editing. No images generated. Photos from 1958 and 2013 do not represent the 1954, 2005 or 2012 ceremonies.

Sources: DGAC Lebanon, State Action Plan 2023 (ICAO); KLM / SkyTeam, 28 June 2012: https://news.klm.com/midddle-east-airlines-joins-skyteam/

Watch the original video on YouTube

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews