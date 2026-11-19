The US Senate rejected the resolution calling for the withdrawal of hostilities against Iran by 51 votes to 48. Adopted in September by the House, the text provided defence exceptions. This refusal is neither a new authorization for war nor an announcement of the withdrawal of the United States forces involved. The vote on 19 November concerns the adoption of the resolution itself. Three Republicans supported the text, while Democrat John Fetterman voted against it. The result blocks this parliamentary process without announcing operational change.

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The US Senate rejected on Thursday 19 November the resolution calling for the withdrawal of US forces from hostilities against Iran. The text received 48 votes in favour and 51 against. Adopted by the House of Representatives in September, it thus fails before the second Chamber of Congress.

The Senate Press Department recorded the result at 2:42 p.m. in Washington, D.C., at 9:42 p.m. in Beirut. His report states that the vote was about the adoption of H.Con.Res.93. It was not just a motion to open the debate.

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Three Republican senators, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul, voted in favour of the text. Democrat John Fetterman is opposed. Chris Murphy, also a Democrat, did not take part in the election, according to the official statement.

The vote marks a disagreement between the two chambers on this resolution. The House of Representatives adopted it on 15 September 2026. In order to become a concurrent resolution of the Congress, the same text must also obtain the agreement of the Senate. This consent was not given on Thursday.

Text with exceptions

The version adopted by the Chamber referred to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution. It called on the President to withdraw United States forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, it did not constitute an exception to the prohibition of any use of force.

It reserved the means necessary to defend the United States, an ally or a partner against an imminent attack. This exception remained subject to the requirements of section 5(b) of the same text. The resolution also provided for the case of a declaration of war or a specific authorization by Congress to use force against Iran.

Rejection is not a new war permit

The distinction is important: the Senate refused to adopt a request for withdrawal. This result does not correspond to the adoption of a new authorization for the use of force or to the announcement of an end to operations. Nor does it demonstrate an already enforced withdrawal decision.

The immediate effect of the election is therefore parliamentary. The text approved in September by representatives did not receive the consent of the second Chamber. The 48 votes in favour of its adoption are not enough to bring this process to fruition.

Illustration: The American Capitol, 1997 archival photograph, without representing the November 19, 2026 election. Architect of the Capitol, public domain. Editorial dress Libnanews.

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