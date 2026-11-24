From 28 November 2026 to 3 January 2027, the free exhibition « In Other Hands » occupies two locations in Beirut. Presented at the Dalloul Art Foundation and the Dalloul Artist Collective, the works bring together artists and artisans who have woven, embroidered or made their textile compositions.

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From 28 November 2026 to 3 January 2027, the Dalloul Art Foundation and the Dalloul Artist Collective welcome « In Other Hands » to Beirut. The exhibition, in open access, gives way to artisans whose work is read in tapestries, embroidery and carpets, but rarely on cartels.

Behind the signature, the work of the workshop

A tapestry often bears the name of the artist who designed the motif. Its transition from drawing to textile depends, however, on decisions taken at the workshop: choice of threads, translation of colours, weaving rhythm. The curator of the exhibition, Basel Dalloul, gathered more than 70 works from over 40 artists. The journey brings the artist’s name closer to that of the craftsman or workshop, when known. Palestinian embroidery, Moroccan weaving, Egyptian tapestries and Lebanese works show the diversity of these collaborations.

Two tapestries designed from the compositions of Lebanese painter Amine El Bacha,The HorizonandKaleidoscope, attests to his collaboration with Antoine Saadé in Ras Beirut in the 1980s. The visitor can observe what changes when a composition becomes a woven work.

Two places in Beirut, a free entrance

The exhibition visits theDalloul Art Foundation in Koreitem, andDalloul Artist Collective, Stone Garden. It is part of Fragmenta N°2, « Qamīs ». The main exhibition of this program, Fragments of Dress, is held separately in Zalka.

Dates: from saturday 28 november 2026 to sunday 3 january 2027.

from saturday 28 november 2026 to sunday 3 january 2027. Weekend opening (28-29 November): 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in both locations.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in both locations. Regular hours: wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Holidays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 24 and 31 December. Closed on 25 December and 1 January.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 24 and 31 December. Closed on 25 December and 1 January. Entry:free.

Practical information and access plans on the Fragmenta website.

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