Colruyt wants to open on Sundays and public holidays its 267 Belgian shops and the Collect&Go withdrawal points attached to them. The project has yet to be negotiated with staff representatives. Management does not give a final start date or schedule in its announcement.

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Colruyt Group announced Tuesday, November 24 to open its 267 Colruyt Best Prices stores in Belgium on Sundays and public holidays. The project includes the Collect&Go pick-up points attached to these stores. Management must first negotiate with staff representatives: it did not announce any start date or final schedules.

The project targets Colruyt stores and their pick-up points

The area announced is the Colruyt Best Price brand, not all of the group’s stores or all of its online sales services. The collection points referred to are those linked to the stores concerned. For customers, the advertisement does not change the times of their store as of this Sunday.

Other brands in the group already have Sunday openings. The group has quoted most of its Spars and all the Okays since January 2026, as well as Delitraiteur and Cru markets. This situation does not mean that the future hours of the Colruyt will be the same. The extension of the public holidays that the group announced for OK from 2027 also does not constitute a calendar for Colruyt.

Work organisation still to be negotiated

The group explains that it wants to adapt its schedules to changes in racing habits. He acknowledged that the project would change the organisation of in-store work and announced discussions with the social partners in the coming months.

The SETCA responded the same day. The union states that no starting date was communicated to it and contests the absence of a principle of volunteerism in the management proposal. This objection concerns a draft, not the provisions of an agreement concluded. The implications for employees and the new schedules for customers remain to be clarified.

Photo archive: Colruyt d’Épinois in Binche in October 2022. Sharkoist, via Wikimedia Commons. Framed and titrated photograph,CC BY-SA 4.0.

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