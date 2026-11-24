Internal documents consulted by The Guardian specify FIFA’s abandoned project: a $20 billion subsidiary and licences for up to 96 years. FIFA denies any personal benefit to Gianni Infantino. In New York, the procedure is for access to documents.

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The Gianni Infantino project did not succeed. Now we know how far he could have hired FIFA. Internal documents of the federation and documents prepared by Thrive, consulted byThe Guardianand described in its November 23 investigation, provided for successive 12-year commercial licences for a maximum cumulative term of 96 years. These new details concern the projectFIFA Forward Enterprise, which the president of the federation announced the abandonment on 31 July. They do not describe a sale made or a transfer of rights already made.

An operating licence, a subsidiary and minority investors

The project involved bringing together FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, in a profit-making subsidiary. An internal document of 18 July, described by the British daily newspaper, envisaged that FIFA would retain 51% of the subsidiary’s capital and that FIFA would exploit the rights in a renewable 12-year period. The 96 years are the cumulative ceiling of the scenario, not the firm term of a first licence. The 51% describe FIFA’s place in capital, not the duration of rights.

The $20 billion corresponds to the initial valuation envisaged for the company, not at a price paid to FIFA or Joshua Kushner. In its July 28 presentation, FIFA identified Thrive Eternal, an investment company linked to Thrive Capital and Joshua Kushner, as a leader in a group of private investors who were to remain a minority. In its application to the New York Court, UEFA described a scenario of about 20 per cent of capital for all external investors, which reportedly raised nearly $4.2 billion. This figure does not set Thrive’s share alone. The theoretical balance of 49% left by the majority of FIFA in the July 18 document is neither an allocation to Kushner.

FIFA claimed that it would retain control of the subsidiary as well as authority over timing, competitions and sporting decisions. It presented the use of private capital as a means of increasing funding for development programmes of member federations. The duration of the licences reported in November sheds light on another aspect of the project: even without the transfer of the sports authority, the conditions for the exploitation of commercial rights could have engaged FIFA well beyond several World Cup cycles.

Up to 5 % for the management of the subsidiary, not an established payment

According to the documents described byThe Guardian, a proposal prepared by Thrive on 17 July intended to set aside rights for the management of the subsidiary giving access to part of the value created, up to 5% of the capital on a fully diluted basis. It was a planned mechanism of interest, not a cash premium fixed at 5% of the initial valuation. The scheme has not been implemented; no payment under this mechanism shall be made.

The newspaper reports that Infantino was to chair the board of the subsidiary. In its reply to the newspaper, FIFA distinguished this role from that of operational management: in its view, the mechanism would not have been accessible to the officials of the federation and participation in the council would not have resulted in any additional remuneration. She denies that Infantino was able to gain a personal benefit.

After the withdrawal, a battle over access to documents

On 27 August, European football officials meeting in Monaco reported that FIFA had confirmed in writing the final withdrawal of the proposal. They called for an independent external review. On 15 October, in front of the FIFA Council, Infantino apologized for the way in which the project had been conducted and communicated. The Council decided to establish a working group on the governance of the federation, separate from the independent review requested by UEFA.

The UEFA asks the US Federal Court to be able to obtain documents and testimony, notably from Thrive and Joshua Kushner, for a possible procedure in Switzerland. On 12 November, Federal Judge Jeannette A. Vargas refused to allow two US FIFA entities to intervene in New York’s Thrive and JPMorgan cases. The order does not disqualify applications for the production of material on the merits or the liability of the persons cited. In the JPMorgan case, both entities requested a review of the refusal on 19 November. There is nothing in the Order of 12 to state that the documents were delivered to UEFA or that UEFA obtained the right to make them public.

Archive photo: Gianni Infantino at the Palace of Planalto, Brasília, 26 January 2026, outside the FIFA–Thrive negotiations. Ricardo Stuckert / Presidency of Brazil, via Wikimedia Commons. Framed and dressed photography; adaptation underCC BY-SA 4.0.

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