Serum & Solutions and Meridian signed in Sarin. The plant already produces infusions; the products, timetable and budget of the new line are not public.

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On 26 November, Lebanese manufacturer Serum & Solutions and Turkish company Meridian signed an industrial cooperation agreement on a joint production line in Sarin, Bekaa plain. The signature was held in the presence of Deputy Bilal Abdallah, Chairman of the Parliamentary Health Committee, Turkish Ambassador Murat Lütem and Governor of Baalbek-Hermel, Bachir Khodr. The public disclosures do not indicate what products would come out of this line or when it would be in service.

An existing plant, not a site announced from scratch

Serum & Solutions manufactures large volume intravenous solutions in Sarin, mainly electrolytes packed in pockets. The Lebanese Ministry of Health register already associates the manufacturer with a solution for injection of 0.9% sodium chloride in a one-litre format. This listing identifies a product from the existing activity: it does not provide information on the products chosen in the agreement with Meridian.

A Turkish delegation visited the facilities on the occasion of the signing. MP Bilal Abdallah, who sponsored the meeting, presented the partnership as a means of encouraging investment and industrial work in Lebanon. The agreement does not establish in publicly available information the distribution of contributions between the two undertakings, the expected volume of production or the markets to which the line would be intended.

An industrial agreement does not apply to a medicinal product

The basis of the department is the manufacturer, product, formulation, packaging and registration reference. If the signatories choose a product that is not already registered under the chosen configuration, its entry into the market requires the corresponding regulatory steps. The existence of solutions manufactured in Sarin does not prove that the new line has already been authorised or that its products are registered.

For hospitals and distributors, the expected data are the list of products, annual capacity, date of first batches and markets served. For employment in Bekaa, no new line positions or investment amounts were reported at this stage.

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