In Neighbors-le-Bretonneux, the Association Nos Neighbors du Liban presents its support to a school in Bekaa. A toy fair extends the weekend solidarity, with the possibility of giving the unsold.

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In Neighbors-le-Bretonneux, the Association Nos Neighbors du Liban presents its support to a school in Bekaa. A toy fair extends the weekend solidarity, with the possibility of giving the unsold.

In Neighbors-le-Bretonneux, Yvelines, an association chose to focus its support on a school in the Bekaa Valley. The Alfred de Vigny Centre, which welcomes Our Neighbors of Lebanon Friday, November 27, presents this establishment as the main beneficiary of the association. The name of the school, the number of pupils concerned and the amount of support are not included in the announcement.

Exchanges between young people still to be built

Friday’s meeting should allow people to talk with witnesses and donors. The association wants to extend its support to other schools and create exchanges between Yvelines and Lebanese youth. These are projects: the centre does not announce any partnership with a new establishment or date for a first exchange.

The program combines Lebanese dance, literature and gastronomy. The meeting is announced from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, with free entry on registration at the Alfred-de-Vigny Centre, 24 avenue du Lycée.

Sunday, a second life for unsold toys

The same centre hosts a toy fair on Sunday, November 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The municipality states that the exhibitors will be able, if they wish, to give their unsold at the end of the day to the benefit of Our Neighbors of Lebanon and the J-Association learn for my future (JAPMA).

It is the given toys that will feed this action, and not, according to the announced programme, a levy on sales. The municipality does not specify the final destination of the toys: the support provided to the Békaa school and the gift offered to the exhibitors are two distinct aspects of the weekend.

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