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Lebanese and Jordanian Customs are working to facilitate the movement of goods through Syria. Their meeting in Amman focused on transit and controls. It did not result in a change in the required documents or a guaranteed transit time.

The President of the Lebanese High Customs Council, Misbah Khalil, and the Executive Director, Gracia Azzi, participated in a three-day visit to Jordan at the invitation of the Jordanian Customs Director Ahmad al-Akalik. In the report of 27 November, the Lebanese administration stated that the delegation had visited the Amman Customs Centre, Queen Alia International Airport and the Jaber post. The visit focused on the processing of goods, their controls and the possibility of exchanging work methods against smuggling.

Jordanian passage does not regulate Syrian transit

Goods transported by road between the two countries transit through Syria. In the south of this country, the Syrian post of Nasib faces Jaber on the Jordanian side. The visit allows Lebanese and Jordanian Customs to compare their handling of cases. It does not change the conditions for entry into Syria or the controls that each of the three states may impose on its own post. The Lebanese report does not contain Syrian commitment.

It is also necessary to distinguish a cargo delivered in Jordan from a cargo that only crosses the kingdom to reach another market. Jordanian Circular No. 1 of 2026 covers international transit between two Jordanian posts. It shall describe the information required on the invoice accompanying the declaration, including the identification of the goods and information on their value and packaging. Finding an agreement between administrations does not exempt the carrier from these formalities.

Agreements still under consideration

Misbah Khalil cites two projects: facilitating transit and exchanging anti-fraud practices. The communiqué presents the possible agreements as being still under consideration. It does not publish signed texts, timetables for entry into force or counts of Lebanese trucks in Jaber. For exporters, the concrete action to be taken is an instruction published by the authorities concerned indicating which documents or controls change, for which routes and from what date.

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