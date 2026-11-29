The municipality of Baraachit denies having received an evacuation order. In Beirut, the marathon streets reopen with the last participants. Spain elects its Parliament, Russian strikes are killing in three Ukrainian cities and Namur is preparing for the reorganization of its services after the fire of the city hall.

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In southern Lebanon, the municipality of Baraachit denied on Sunday reports of an evacuation order, following further reports of strikes. Spain renews its Parliament, while the Ukrainian authorities report victims in Odessa, Zaporijjia and Krementchouk.

Sunday, November 29, 2026. 12:00 p.m. Beirut time.

South Lebanon: Baraachit denies evacuation order

The municipality of Baraachit declared on Sunday that no evacuation orders had been issued for the village or its surroundings. The town hall, which claims to have checked with the Lebanese army, responds to information broadcast on Saturday and asks the inhabitants to keep to the announcements of the competent authorities.

The denial concerns evacuation, not military activity in the sector. On the night of Saturday to Sunday, local correspondents reported strikes attributed to Israel on the outskirts of Baraashit and Tallousa. A strong explosion was also reported after midnight in Kfar Tebnit, where further strikes were reported on Saturday morning. The origin of the last explosion and its consequences have not been established.

Beirut Marathon: the reopenings are street by street

Martyrs’ Square is the starting point and arrival point of Sunday’s marathon in the capital. The Internal Security Forces closed the streets of the route from 4:30 a.m. and planned a gradual reopening as the last participants passed. The place itself remains concerned until the end of the event. The police did not set a single time to resume traffic for all routes.

The marathon and the semi-marathon were at the beginning of the sport program, followed by the 10 km, the youth race and the 6 km. The organizer had announced a ceremony at 10.30 a.m. for the first of the main races, with a separate ranking for the best Lebanese marathoners. The awards by age category are announced for December 4. The timing and the rankings are not yet verified for this edition.

Israel: Netanyahu and Eisenkot open new discussion

Benjamin Netanyahu, outgoing Prime Minister, and Gadi Eisenkot, responsible for forming the next government, began a new interview on Sunday. Netanyahu had declared on Saturday that he agreed to take the first round of a possible alternation to the head of a union government. Eisenkot proposed to discuss the programme without at this stage accepting the principle of rotation. No coalition agreement was announced at this point.

The October elections did not give a clear majority to either side of the Knesset. Eisenkot must hold 61 out of 120 seats to obtain a majority and have an initial term of office until 6 December. He may request an extension of fourteen days. Discussions with Likud did not replace the agreements that his party negotiated with the other parties.

Ukraine: Civilian victims in Odessa, Zaporijjia and Krementchouk

In Odessa, the municipality announced the death of a woman after a Russian strike on a residential building in the night. In Zaporijjia, the regional administration reported that a woman had been killed and several injured following an attack that destroyed houses. A 14-year-old girl was removed from the rubble and handed over to doctors, said the co-chair of the Regional Defence Council, Ivan Fedorov.

In Krementchouk, in the Poltava area, a drone struck the courtyard of a building on Saturday night, according to the regional authorities. They announced the death of a woman and reported six injuries. These local reviews concern three separate incidents and are likely to evolve.

Spain: the first figures expected this afternoon

Spain votes on Sunday to renew both Houses of Parliament after the dissolution in October. Some 38.6 million voters are registered, of which nearly 2.7 million are abroad. The absolute majority in the Congress of Deputies is 176 seats out of 350.

The Ministry of Interior planned to publish its first two participation points at 2.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. in Madrid, i.e. 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. in Beirut. The provisional counting will be broadcast from 9 p.m. in Madrid, after the closure of the offices in the Canary Islands, i.e. 10 p.m. in Beirut.

Belgium : Namur has to reorganise the reception at city hall

A fire damaged Namur City Hall on Sunday morning. The municipality activated its contingency plan. A firefighter was injured during the operation and the cause of the disaster was not announced. A municipal point was planned at 11.30 a.m. Belgian time to take stock of the aftermath of the fire. The addresses and schedules of any replacement windows were not yet announced at the time of this bulletin.

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