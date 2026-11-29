A fire severely damaged Namur City Hall on the night of 28-29 November. A firefighter was injured and the communal emergency plan was activated.

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A fire severely damaged Namur City Hall on the night of Saturday 28 to Sunday 29 November. A firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital. The working mayor, Charlotte Bazelaire, activated the communal emergency plan. The city must now organise the reception of the inhabitants deprived of their usual windows.

A fire in a wing under construction

The alert was given at night. The fire broke out in a wing under renovation, on Rue des Dames Blanches, before spreading on several levels. The relief team engaged teams from several municipalities. The reported place of departure does not establish that the work is causing the disaster. Local police indicated that it was too early to determine the cause.

A BE-Alert alert was sent to the locals asking them to close doors and windows due to smoke. A security perimeter cut off access to nearby streets and city hall parking. These restrictions concern the intervention sector; They do not mean that the whole center of Namur is closed.

Where to go after the fire?

The town hall, rue de Fer, is home in particular to the Citizens’ Area, where the municipality receives residents for population and civil registration. The mayor in office indicated that his priority was to restore the most urgent services on Monday. The first announcements did not specify where the appointments already scheduled would be transferred or which windows could be resumed by that date.

The City’s Guichet was already in place before the disaster for some requests for documents. It does not replace all procedures with physical presence, including those requiring identification at the counter. The municipality has yet to specify the alternative addresses and reception arrangements. A situation point was announced on Sunday at 11:30 a.m., Namur time, at Saint Joseph Gallery.

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