The General Security opened its first buildings in Damour. The recruits had so far completed two training courses in Aramoun.

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On Friday, 27 November, the Lebanese General Security inaugurated its training institute in Damour. The Director General, Hassan Choucair, presented the opening as a first step. The commissioning of the first buildings does not mean that the entire site can already accommodate the training of new recruits.

The establishment bears the name of General Joseph Aoun. Its mission is to train General Security officers throughout their careers in areas related to security science and technology. The authorities announced the opening of two buildings at the ceremony, in the presence of representatives of Japan, Denmark and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The Director also thanked the United States for its support. The municipality of Damour has made the land available.

Why recruits were trained in Aramoun

In its November review, the General Security gave a concrete example of what Damour was missing. The institute could not yet host two training courses for recruits. Future inspectors followed their specialized cycle at the Institute of Internal Security Forces in Aramoun; Another cycle, intended for a larger group, used an army camp, also in Aramoun. The two institutions therefore provided for the reception of courses, with the General Security keeping its responsibility in the training of its staff.

This distinction counts to understand the inauguration. The new site gives the administration of clean premises to develop its offer. On the other hand, neither the opening nor the Friday speech led to the immediate transfer of all courses. The General Security Review, published before the ceremony, referred to several additional buildings needed for initial and vocational training.

An internal school, not a new window

The institute must serve the agents, not receive requests for titles or extend the hours of the General Security counters. It should not be confused with the territorial centre of Damour, which is already included in the administrative directory. The public documents consulted do not provide a date for the transfer of the first promotions from Aramoun, annual reception capacity or full delivery schedule.

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