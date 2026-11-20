On Thursday 19 November, the Damascus Opera House hosted a tribute to Fairouz. The singer Nirmin Chawki, the Syrian Art Orchestra and the choir Atr have taken over several songs under the direction of Hussein al-Qaddour. A sequence entrusted to children recalled the place of this repertoire in Syrian musical memory.

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At the Damascus Opera, the Syrian Art Orchestra, the Atr choir and the singer Nirmin Chawki resumed songs by Fairuz on Thursday, November 19. The evening, organized on the occasion of his birthday, gave a place to the voices of children. Fairouz was the recipient of the tribute, not the performer of the concert.

An opening dedicated to Damascus

Nirmin Chawki opened the evening withHam ya dha al-saïfA song addressed to Damascus. The ensemble then alternated pieces of different character. The programme went through themuachahandalusiaLama bada yatathanna, then by songs associated with Fairouz such asNatarouna ktirandFi qahwa aal-mafraq. The first song referred directly to the city receiving the concert; the following also made sound stage songs and airs become familiar outside the theatre.

Chief Hussein al-Qaddour directed the Syrian Art Orchestra and the Atr choir. He told the Syrian public agency that the selection was intended to represent several periods of the repertoire, keeping its melodic character in an orchestral reading. The Syrian Ministry of Culture sponsored the evening, organized by JME. This device thus brought together a soloist, an orchestra and several ensembles of voices, not a new representation of Fairouz.

The children had their own sequence

Children sangTiri ya tayyaraandQamra ya qamra. Their intervention was not limited to an accompaniment of the soloist: it was a sequence of the programme, distinct from the choral and orchestral passages. The reports give different names for the group of children. They agree on its participation, without allowing for the retention of a specific staff.

This choice changed the way the repertoire was heard. Songs that the audience knew by a solo voice were distributed between the orchestra, a choir and younger performers. The program did not cover the entire career of the singer; He put together childhood songs, more intimate airs and a tribute to the city. There is no element to see the announcement of a return from Fairouz on stage.

From the Damascene scene to the record

The link with Damascus did not date from this concert. The Bibliothèque nationale de France preserves recordings published in 1962 under the titleDamascus International Festival. Fairouz appeared in the song, accompanied by the orchestra and choirs. The catalogue provides the date of publication and the interpreters; it does not alone give the precise date of each registered benefit.

The artist’s journey published by his label also mentions a performance at the Damascus International Fair in 1963. Both markers shed light on the relationship between the Damascene scene and the repertoire that circulated on disk. In November 2026, it was no longer the same distribution: the evening of the Opera resumed these links through the work of Syrian performers and the participation of a children’s choir.

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