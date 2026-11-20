The European Central Bank plans to check banks’ reliance on cloud service providers. Its priorities for 2027-2029 distinguish between the supervision of institutions and that of critical providers. The DORA regulation requires financial entities to keep a record of their digital service contracts.

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The European Central Bank will examine banks’ reliance on cloud service providers. Its oversight priorities for 2027–29, published on November 19, include a targeted review of these dependencies and the continuation of inspections on provider management. Control is on the ability of banks to maintain or restore critical functions if a supplier can no longer provide them.

What the ECB wants to check in banks

The journal will focus on the role of providers in critical functions and the ability of institutions to respond to interruptions and then resume their activities. An incident with a supplier may involve several banks at a time. The question for the supervisor, therefore, is not only whether the bank has entered into a contract, but what it can do if the service on which it intends ceases to be available.

The programme also plans to extend the inspection campaign on provider risks. It does not announce an ongoing incident or the termination of a contract. The review of dependencies is included in the planned work, not in the list of results already established for each bank.

From contract to European register

The European DORA Regulation, applicable since January 2025, requires the financial entities concerned to keep a register of their contracts for digital services provided by third parties. This register also covers services that do not directly support a critical function. However, not all registered providers are identified as critical at EU level.

The European Banking Authority, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority and the Financial Markets Authority use this information in particular to determine which dependencies exceed a single undertaking. Their assessment takes into account the number and importance of the entities concerned, the nature of the functions supported and the difficulty of replacing the supplier. They published a first common list of critical service providers in November 2025.

The supplier is supervised, the bank remains responsible

Control is not at the same level. For a critical designated supplier, a lead European authority may review its risk management and make recommendations to it. The ECB states that it will inform the banks concerned of the risks identified in these recommendations so that they take them into account in their own management of the providers. This European supervision of the supplier does not relieve the bank of its obligations.

This distinction counts when several establishments rely on the same service. The control of the provider involves a common risk, while each bank must be able to ensure the continuity of its own functions. The published review does not set a new capital ratio: it focuses on the continuity of services, regardless of the level of capital announced in the prudential balance sheet.

Archive: ECB headquarters seen from Honsel Bridge in Frankfurt, 13 June 2021.Gerda Arendt / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Whole photo resized and dressed; under the same license.

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