In Bekaa and Chouf, the heating budget is calculated from the litres actually consumed and the quote delivered. The winter humanitarian plan published on 16 November illuminates the needs of the altitude zones. It does not set fuel prices or aid amounts for each Lebanese fireplace concerned.

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An interagency plan published on 16 November places heating among the main needs of winter 2026-2027 in Lebanon. For Bekaa households and Chouf heights, the calculation starts with two figures that are more useful than a price displayed without precision: the volume actually consumed and the price per litre of the fuel delivered.

In Bekaa, the winter plan of humanitarian agencies identifies temperatures below zero, snowfalls at altitude, and recurrent flood risks in informal settlements. The responses envisaged range from heating aid to shelter protection, drainage and prepositioning of equipment. In its section on Beirut and Mount Lebanon, the document also highlights the difficulties of heating and access in the altitude areas. This category covers the Chouf administratively, but the document does not provide any estimate or rate specific to this district.

Winter plan measures needs, not payments

The estimated cost of winter response across the country is $43.64 million. Seasonal monetary assistance for vulnerable households alone represents $33.59 million in this estimate. Heating is one of the expenses that these supplements are intended to help cover. Other credits are estimated for shelter, drainage or snow removal. These amounts are neither already paid nor an individual scale. They therefore do not allow us to deduce what a family will receive or when.

Compare quotes for the same fuel

The Ministry of Energy and Water price table distinguishes diesel for vehicles from fuel oil. An amount displayed for another category is not sufficient to establish the price of a fuel compatible with a boiler or stove, let alone the final price delivered to a village. To compare two offers, ask the exact name of the product, the volume, the date of validity of the price and the total amount delivered. A per litre quote and a per can quote become comparable only after conversion into the same unit.

In establishing the budget, the most robust starting point is the statement of the tank or the last invoices of the dwelling, taking into account the heated duration. The litres purchased do not necessarily correspond to the liters burned if the tank level has changed. From the volume to be ordered, the calculation is simple: multiply the litres by the price per litre and add delivery or maintenance if they are not already included. As a purely arithmetic example, on a 100-litre order, a difference of 10,000 pounds per litre between two quotes represents a million pounds. This is neither a price nor an estimate of consumption.

Adapt control to housing and access

Comparing consumption from one winter to the next makes sense only if one also notes the parts actually heated and the duration of use. In exposed accommodation, limiting the ingress of air and closing unused parts can pass before a change of apparatus. This does not mean that the ventilation necessary for the proper operation of combustion equipment is blocked. Before re-entering service, have the installation or the driver checked by a professional if their condition is uncertain. A generator must never be used inside, even if open, because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In sectors where deliveries become less predictable in bad weather, the last check is that of the supplier’s next visit. It makes it possible to distinguish the volume to buy today from the volume envisaged for all winter. For a Bekaa home as for a Chouf home, it is this combination of real reserve, access to delivery and use of housing, rather than an unpublished district average, that makes the budget useful.

Photo archives: landscape between the Chouf reserve and the Jezzine buffer zone, January 2024. Habibhelou, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Framed image integrated into the cover.

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