HORECA Lebanon celebrates its 30th anniversary, with more than 400 exhibitors and 2,500 brands gathered at the Seaside Arena

HORECA Lebanon celebrates its thirtieth edition at the Seaside Arena in Beirut, November 10-13, 2026. Organized by Hospitality Services, the show brings together more than 400 exhibitors and 2,500 brands. It offers professional meetings, competitions, innovations, conferences and creative spaces for the hospitality and catering sectors.

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Beirut, November 10, 2026 – HORECA Lebanon opened its doors today at the Seaside Arena, launching its 30th edition and marking three decades as an annual business event in the hospitality and catering sectors of the region.

Organized by Hospitality Services, this landmark edition brings together more than 400 exhibitors and 2,500 brands on three halls and 13,000 m2. For four days, it awaits 24,000 professional visitors, including chefs, restaurateurs, producers, distributors, architects, interior architects and major players in the sector.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Ms Laura Lahoud, Minister of Tourism, H.E. Mr Nizar Hani, Minister of Agriculture, former Minister Mohammad Choucair, President of Economic Bodies, Governor Marwan Abboud of Beirut, Judge Marwan Abboud, as well as several ambassadors and presidents of chambers, associations, councils and trade unions, alongside major actors in the sector, professionals and the media. The ceremony was presented by journalist Lea Fayad.

» Today is a special moment in a 30-year journey. We are not just opening a new edition of HORECA: we are celebrating thirty years as an event in the hospitality sector, » said Joumana Dammous-Salamé, co-founder and managing director of Hospitality Services. « When we launched HORECA in 1994, we had a clear vision: to create a place where hospitality, food and food industries can be found to exchange ideas, connect and prepare together for the future. We left Lebanon, but we exported the success of HORECA and the expertise of the Lebanese sector throughout the region. »

« HORECA was never a simple show. It is the annual business meeting of our sector, a springboard, a learning place and, for many, the beginning of a whole career. Despite the very difficult circumstances we face, nothing could prevent us from organising HORECA. We kept the flame on. This edition looks to the future: to celebrate our history is to continue to challenge ourselves and open the door to the future. In tribute to my father, Nohad Dammous, my mentor and many others, I am pleased to announce the launch of the Nohad Dammous Award for Excellence. »

« HORECA has become a place where hoteliers, restaurateurs, tourism professionals, producers, suppliers and chefs find themselves, and where Lebanese present what they create and export to the region, » said H.E. Minister of Tourism Laura Lahoud. « It has also become an essential reference for us to understand the sector: where it progresses, where it pains and what it needs. The message has always been clear: the state must be present alongside those who continue to work and invest in the most difficult circumstances. HORECA is one of the best examples of this ability: thirty editions of meetings, business and ideas, and a Lebanese brand that has also won other Arab markets. Our mission is to protect this capacity and provide it with adequate security, management and policies. »

« Everywhere we go abroad, recently in the Sultanate of Oman, the Ministry of Agriculture and all those we meet are proud of HORECA and consider it an important step in their countries, » said H.E. Minister of Agriculture Nizar Hani. « The Ministry of Agriculture is actively participating in HORECA, along with cooperatives, in several events, and we are launching initiatives from HORECA. Tourism and the country’s progress need stability. »

Speaking on the sector’s vision, journalist and economic expert Maurice Matta said: « HORECA is not just a fair; It is a platform that brings together the actors in the sector under one roof. Thirty years is the result of hard work, and HORECA has become a product exported to Riyadh, Oman, Kuwait and Jordan. In 2025, tourism accounted for more than 20% of GDP and was linked to 357,000 direct and indirect jobs. The substantive response is in two words, trust and stability, as stability protects investment. And it is our human resources, not the dollar, that remain our main capital. »

For the first time, three carefully designed spaces bring the creatives into HORECA, linking the know-how behind the plate and the room to the professionals who make them live. In « From the terroir to the table », ceramicists exhibit a contemporary craftsmanship. « La Folie des chaises » sees designers reinventing the chair through Lebanese heritage and modern design. « Anatomy of a meal » brings together contemporary photographers who capture the art of cooking.

The products produced in Lebanon are the honour of HORECA Innovations, a selection made by a committee of experts, which presents more than 25 products in the fields of food, drink, equipment and services. The « Rising Stars » category pays tribute to the small producers who make the difference, while the « Board’s favourites » are selected and a « Public Award » is also awarded.

The Hosted Buyers program welcomes 25 influential local buyers looking for Lebanese products and partnerships, while the Job Meeting Point connects hoteliers, restaurant owners and recruiters with professionals looking for new opportunities.

HORECA Talks brings together more than 100 invited speakers for daily round tables on trends, opportunities and challenges shaping the sector in Lebanon and the region, and HORECA Studio offers masterclasses and sessions with renowned leaders and experts, as well as signing sessions and exchanges.

The talents are in the spotlight throughout the event: more than 200 participants compete before more than 35 jurors, experts and international guests during the four days. The Hospitality Salon Culinaire and the Junior Chef Competition are held at the HORECA Stage. HORECA Theatre hosts the HORECA Barista Competition, recently certified by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), as well as the Latte Art Competition, the Lebanese Bartenders Competition and the Mocktail Competition.

In the lobby, visitors will discover food and beverage products, ranging from meat, seafood, dairy products and bakery to coffee, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as hotel and kitchen equipment, interior furniture and architecture, table arts, household linen, technology, packaging, and consulting, recruitment and training services.

HORECA Lebanon is supported by the Ministries of Tourism, Economy and Trade, Industry and Agriculture, the Association of Lebanese Industrialists, the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, the Restaurant Owners’ Union, the Hotel Owners’ Union and the Lebanese Franchise Association.

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HORECA Lebanon, 10 – 13 November 2026 Program, registration and news on horecoshow.com and on the official mobile app of HORECA Lebanon.

About Hospitality Services: Founded more than 30 years ago, Hospitality Services organizes fairs and events dedicated to hospitality and catering in the Middle East and beyond, including HORECA Lebanon, HORECA Jordan, HORECA Kuwait, HORECA Riyadh, HORECA Oman, the Chocolate and Pastry Fair (Dubai and Riyadh) and Whisky Live Beirut. Its publishing and media platforms include Hospitality News Middle East, Lebanon Traveler and Taste & Flavors.

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