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South Lebanon, army and diplomacy: 10 November newspaper
Libnanews 10 November 2026
New strikes in South Lebanon, Joseph Aoun’s support of the army, Gebran Bassil’s proposal and reopening of the road under the Qaraoun dam. The summary also includes Qatari mediation, discussions on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, trade with Iraq and US inflation. Finally, escaped from a corgi bitch in Charlotte.
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Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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