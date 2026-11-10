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South Lebanon, army and diplomacy: 10 November newspaper

Libnanews 10 November 2026

New strikes in South Lebanon, Joseph Aoun’s support of the army, Gebran Bassil’s proposal and reopening of the road under the Qaraoun dam. The summary also includes Qatari mediation, discussions on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, trade with Iraq and US inflation. Finally, escaped from a corgi bitch in Charlotte.

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