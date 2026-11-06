Generators: four seizures in Beirut

Four additional generators were seized in Beirut on Thursday, 5 November, announced the Ministry of Economy and Trade. The balance sheet thus reached 62 seizures since the beginning of 2026. The Ministry places the protection of subscribers at the centre of its intervention, without specifying the neighbourhoods concerned, the operators concerned or the offences identified. Nor does its release detail the modalities for maintaining service after seizures. It does not announce any new electricity tariffs produced by generators.

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The Ministry of Economy and Trade announced on Thursday, 5 November, the seizure of four additional generators in Beirut. These operations bring the number of generators seized since the beginning of 2026 to 62, according to his statement.

The Department describes these measures as a subscriber protection action. He states that their rights constitute a red line and announces that he will not be tolerant of offenders.

Generators: a national balance sheet of 62 seizures

The four seizures announced on Thursday concern Beirut. A total of 62 transactions have been recorded since January. The communiqué does not give the geographical distribution and does not allow this annual balance sheet to be attributed to the capital alone.

The department’s communication remains brief. It does not specify the neighbourhoods covered by the latest interventions or the identity of the operators. Nor does it describe the offences found in each of the four cases.

Terms of service still to be specified

No information is provided on the operation of the facilities after their seizure. The Department does not specify whether the subscribers in question continue to be fed or the arrangements made to provide their service.

There is no change in rate or new billing rule in the advertisement. It shall report on control measures already implemented. The detailed reasons for the four seizures and their administrative action were not specified in the communiqué.

Electric generator, photo archive Libnanews. This image does not represent the seizure of November 5, 2026.

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