Gaza: A Killing Strike at Nasser Hospital · Global Voices

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An Israeli strike hit the Nasser medical complex in Khan Yunes, in the southern Gaza Strip, early on Thursday, 12 November 2026. Six people were killed and about thirty injured, seven of them in critical condition, according to a hospital report from Asharq. These figures remain provisional.

Update of 12 November: addition of hospital report byAsharq. The first surveys, presented below, reported five deaths and some 20 injuries.

These figures remain provisional. The death toll of five deaths is reported in a report byReuters dated 11 November at 2326 UTC12 November at 0126 hours in Gaza. A surgeon is one of the people killed, according to this account. This difference in date is due to the time zone: the strike is reported in the early hours of Thursday, in local time.

The al-Yassin building hit

Safareports that the bombing reached the al-Yassin building, inside the medical complex in western Khan Yunes. The agency quotes Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for the Civil Defence, for his report of six deaths and more than twenty injuries. This is not a second balance sheet to be added to Reuters’ balance sheet, but a record of the same strike.

Depending on the channel correspondentAl-GhadAt least one missile reached the second floor, where surgical services are located. The chain reported injuries among patients, staff and attendants, as well as a fire that required emergency response. The full extent of the damage and its consequences for the operation of the establishment are not yet established.

Circumstances still incompletely documented

Reuters indicated that he did not receive any immediate comment from the Israeli army. Therefore, the available information does not establish which target it would have been targeted or what justification it could make. No hypothesis of targeted assassination is retained here as a fact.

Al-Arabyreports the strike and highlights Nasser’s place among the main hospitals in Gaza. In addition to the immediate assessment, the question of continuity of care is raised in a building with surgical services. However, it would be premature to deduct a closure of the entire complex or a specific number of patients without treatment.

An already weakened health system

This strike occurred as the violence continued despite the ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025. It is also in a health situation marked by shortages. Al-Ghad, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Khalil al-Daqran, said that 58 per cent of the medicines needed to save lives were not available.

This health finding does not constitute an assessment of Nasser’s strike. Similarly, victims of other bombardments reported during Wednesday’s day must not be added up without checking the deaths reported in the hospital. At this stage, the points to be clarified remain the final assessment, the status of the affected services and a possible official Israeli reaction.

Illustration: Jabaliya, May 31, 2024. This archive image shows neither the Nasser Hospital nor the strike of November 12, 2026. © Hussein Jaber / UNRWA,CC BY-SA 3.0 IGOviaWikimedia Commons. Image without modification.

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