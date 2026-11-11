France: Yossi Dagan, head of settlers, turned back

Yossi Dagan, chairman of the Samaria Regional Council, said he was turned back on his arrival in France last week. A French diplomatic source confirmed an administrative ban on its role in the settlement of the West Bank. Israel challenges the measure.

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Yossi Dagan, president of the Samaria Regional Council, representing Israeli settlements in the northern occupied West Bank, was denied entry into France last week, according to his office. The case, released on Wednesday 11 November 2026, provoked an Israeli protest. A French diplomatic source confirms the existence of an administrative ban on the territory aimed at the person responsible for his role in colonization.

A refusal at the border revealed several days after the facts

According to the communiqué of its servicesi24NEWSYossi Dagan went to Paris to meet French elected officials. When the passports were checked, agents reportedly led him to the distance to question him, before notifying him that he could not enter the country.

His office stated that the documents submitted by a French official referred to his functions, his involvement in the development of 35 settlements in the West Bank and his support for the restoration of Israeli settlements in Gaza. These details of border maintenance come from his surroundings. They do not constitute the publication of the French administrative decision.

The chronology must be distinguished from the date of the announcement: the trip dates back to the week before November 11. The press release cited by the media does not specify a specific date. According to his services, Dagan then joined Prague, where he met Czech politicians.

French diplomacy confirms administrative ban

A French diplomatic source questioned byAl-Monitorconfirms that Dagan is subject to an administrative ban on entry into France. It invokes its active role in implementing settlement policy in the West Bank and recalls the French position: this policy contravenes international law and compromises the two-State solution.

This confirmation relates to the measure against Dagan and its general purpose. It does not specify the date of its signature or all the circumstances of the airport control. The information available thus makes it possible to establish the existence of the ban, while at the same time assigning the detailed account of the refoulement to the office of the Israeli official.

Israel denounces political decision

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the measure as « totally unacceptable », according to its statementthe Times of Israel. He presented Dagan as a law-abiding elected candidate and accused France of acting for political and ideological reasons.

Israeli diplomacy announced that it would ask the French government for explanations and consider the follow-up. At this stage, this announcement is not an effective retaliatory measure. Dagan, for his part, defended his commitment to the colonies in statements disseminated by his services.

What an administrative ban covers

French law provides for a separate instrument of criminal conviction. Larticle L321-1 of the Code of Entry and Residence of Aliens and the Right of Asylumallows for an administrative ban against a foreigner who does not usually reside in France and is outside the territory, when his presence would pose a serious threat to public order, internal security or French international relations.

Article L321-2 provides for a written decision, in principle reasoned, subject to State security considerations. This legal framework explains the nature of the announced tool, but does not allow the reconstruction of Dagan’s individual file. None of the elements consulted justify presenting the refoulement as an arrest linked to a criminal warrant or as the execution of a judicial conviction.

Colonisation at the heart of the dispute

French restrictions on settlement actors do not begin with this case. On 13 February 2024, Paris announced bans against 28 Israeli settlers due to violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, as reported by the Israeli authoritiesReuters. However, this precedent does not allow the grounds for each case to be assimilated or to attribute to Dagan the acts alleged against the persons concerned.

In itsadvisory opinion of 19 july 2024The International Court of Justice found Israel ‘ s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory unlawful. In particular, it stated that Israel should cease any new settlement activity and evacuate settlers. This opinion, which deals with State obligations, is not an individual criminal conviction of Dagan.

The current dispute thus contrasts two explicit readings of the measure: Paris invokes participation in a policy contrary to international law, while Israel denounces a restriction against an elected official for his political activities. The French decision complements the tensions already documented around theeuropean sanctions related to settlementswithout establishing by itself a general prohibition of entry against israeli officials.

Archive photograph: Yossi Dagan in front of Nablus, May 31, 2026. DedaSasha /Wikimedia Commons, licenceCC BY-SA 4.0. Resized version provided by Wikimedia Commons, without further modification.

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