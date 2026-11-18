The 19 crew members of Gas Husky were evacuated to Varna after an incident in the Black Sea on 17 November. The Bulgarian authorities confirm the rescue of these Filipino sailors. A nautical notice describes the gas tanker drifting, steeply inclined and unmanned, with its submerged bridge. His manager reports that the building was hit, without specifying what. The official documents consulted do not allow to attribute the disaster or confirm a drone attack.

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The 19 sailors of Gas Husky were rescued Tuesday, November 17, 2026 in the Black Sea, off Bulgaria. The Bulgarian Ministry of Transport confirms their evacuation from a life raft and their transfer by helicopter to the Chaika air base in Varna. The operation ended at 1315 local time, or 1115 UTC.

The gas tanker was sailing under Liberian flag with a Philippine crew. It carried approximately 3,400 tons of propane butane between Egypt and Romania. Its Greek manager, Stealth Maritime Corporation, lists Gas Husky as IMO 9507764.

Gas Husky: an alert off Byala

According to the Ministry of Transport, the vessel disappeared from radar shortly after midnight. Its distress beacon was activated at 0802 Bulgarian time, about 50 nautical miles east of Byala. Air reconnaissances spotted a raft some 300 metres from a returned vessel, then presumed to be the Gas Husky.

Air force, border police and medical assistance were involved. Rescue of the entire crew is confirmed; he alone does not provide information on the origin of the incident.

A vessel reported to drift, a loss not attributed

The Bulgarian navigation notice NAVWARN 854/26 gives a precise description of the gas tanker’s condition on 17 November at 1050 UTC. He reported a 45-degree tilt, a submerged bridge and a ship without crew, unable to manoeuvre, drifting. He classified it as a danger to navigation in the southeast of Cape Kaliakra.

This timed observation should not be transformed into confirmation of subsequent complete submersion. The final status of the vessel is not established by this notice.

In a statement reproduced by the maritime press, Stealth Maritime states that the vessel was hit in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone. The manager does not specify what struck him. The captain referred to drones, according to the same press, but the rescue notices consulted do not confirm this mechanism or its author.

Another Bulgarian opinion, NAVWARN 852/26, reported on 16 November the capsized Betul 8, with its crew evacuated. This geographical and temporal proximity does not demonstrate a common responsibility in both incidents.

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