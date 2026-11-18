Ali Faleh al-Zaïdi, Iraqi Prime Minister, will not travel to Beirut on Wednesday 18 November as announced. The visit is postponed until further notice, according to statements by the Iraqi Ambassador and a brief statement from the office of the Head of Government, reproduced by several media. No new date or official reason is specified. Security explanations from anonymous sources remain distinct from this announcement. Deferral does not mean a definitive cancellation of the move.

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The visit to Beirut by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaïdi, scheduled for Wednesday 18 November, is postponed until further notice. The announcement was relayed Tuesday night by several Iraqi and Lebanese media. No new date shall accompany this postponement.

The Iraqi ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Reda al-Husseini, announced the change of timetable at the Iraqi official agency, according to the reports consulted. An Iraqi news agency repeats its statement dated 17 November. Another Iraqi media report received a brief press release from the Prime Minister’s press office confirming the postponement of the planned displacement on Wednesday.

Deferred visit to Beirut, without official reasons

These announcements do not give any official reason for the program change. They therefore do not allow it to be presented as a definitive annulment or to be attributed to a dispute between Baghdad and Beirut.

An Iraqi agency also reports the postponement on the basis of its own governmental and diplomatic sources. These interlocutors refer to the internal security situation in Iraq. This reason, however, is not included in the brief press release from the Prime Minister’s office. It is not, at this stage, a confirmed official explanation.

The timing of bilateral trade remains to be specified

The trip was intended to allow for discussions on bilateral relations and economic cooperation, as well as regional issues. Its postponement is neither an announcement of a new agreement nor a general suspension of cooperation between the two countries.

The announcements presenting an arrival of the Iraqi government leader this Wednesday must therefore be read in the light of the postponement announced Tuesday night. A new appointment remains to be fixed.

Archival photograph: Ali al-Zaïdi with Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., July 14, 2026. Daniel Torok / White House, public domain. It does not show a visit to Lebanon and does not involve any American role in its postponement.

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