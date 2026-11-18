London punishes eight companies linked to the West Bank settlements and the Tzav 9 movement, accused of blocking aid in Gaza. Asset freezes, E1 project and Israeli reaction: the 17 November measures target specific actors, without introducing a general embargo. Trade restrictions remain a separate piece of legislation.

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The United Kingdom announced on 17 November 2026 sanctions against eight companies involved in the construction, promotion and architecture of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. The Tzav 9 movement, accused by London of blocking the entry of humanitarian convoys into the Gaza Strip, is also targeted. The package therefore covers nine entities, not nine real estate companies.

The UK Department of Foreign Affairs states that all are subject to a freeze on assets and a ban on the exercise of administrative functions. He presented this decision as an implementation of the commitment announced on 8 September by the chief of diplomacy, Ed Miliband, to the acceleration of colonization.

Eight companies, several construction links

The official list includes Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd, S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, Lev HaHar Yazamut Ltd, Harey Zahav, Ariel Residential Judea & Samaria Ltd, Ami Gvirtzman Architects 2021 Ltd and Z.F. Building Company Ltd.

The reasons given by the British Government cover several activities: housing and infrastructure design, construction work, provision of residential units and marketing of property in settlements. The measure is therefore not limited to companies carrying out the works. It also reaches stakeholders in the preparation and sale of housing.

These reasons are those adopted by the UK authorities for their designations. The sanction decision should not be confused with a criminal judgement against each company.

E1 at the centre of the political message

London places the announcement close to the final deadline for the E1 tender. The British Government believes that this project would undermine the territorial continuity necessary for a future Palestinian State and risk separating the West Bank from East Jerusalem. Ed Miliband calls on economic actors not to participate in its realization.

The mechanism used is the expanded British regime of sanctions on human rights and international humanitarian law. The Ministry states that the relevant legislation was tabled on 13 October. The stated objective is to be able to identify individuals and companies involved in serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Tzav 9 targeted for aid obstacles

In the same package, Tzav 9 is a separate target for construction companies. The British ministry accuses him of organizing and carrying out blockages of passages, ports and roads used by convoys destined for Gaza. London reports that such barriers still occurred in October.

This designation is presented as a means of addressing obstacles to humanitarian assistance. It does not, on its own, mean that the convoys detained were allowed to enter or that the access restrictions were lifted.

No general embargo on Israel

The communiqué explicitly distinguishes trade with Israel within the Green Line from economic activities in settlements. The sanctions announced on Tuesday 17 November are therefore not a general ban on British trade with Israel.

The Ministry also indicated that it was preparing separate legislation on the importation of colonial products and on property advertising services in the United Kingdom. It is a separate project: these restrictions should not be presented as already in force solely because of the nine designations of 17 November.

Israel announces countermeasures

The head of Israeli diplomacy, Gideon Saar, rejected the British decision on Tuesday. He presented it as a hostile measure against private companies that he considered to be law-abiding, and announced an Israeli response. He also indicated that he wished to consider further ways of strengthening settlements in the West Bank.

This response highlights the political disagreement over designations. However, the announcement of countermeasures does not lead to the conclusion that a new retaliatory device has already been implemented. Similarly, the concrete effect of the assets freezes on the companies concerned will depend on their assets and financial relationships within the UK.

Illustration: MaRon Almog, licensedCC BY 2.0. Boxing and editorial dressing Libnanews. This view does not represent the E1 site or the work assigned to the sanctioned companies.

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