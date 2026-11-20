Two coastal accesses near Nahr el-Kalb will be closed Saturday at 3 p.m. The Royal Palace of Belgium specifies Philippe’s visit to Lebanon. Strikes were reported in Haddatha and Gaza, while France requested a meeting of the Security Council after the new attacks in Ukraine.

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Saturday 21 November 2026, midnight edition in Beirut. The coastal road will be cut off this afternoon at two locations near Nahr al-Kalb to raise the flag. The Belgian Royal Palace specifies Philippe’s programme in Lebanon. In Gaza, two reviews diverge after a strike in Al-Bureij, while France calls for a UN meeting on Ukraine.

Nahr al-Kalb: two coastal accesses closed from 3 p.m

For the flag raising ceremony, the Internal Security Forces announced two closures on the coastal road from 3 p.m. until the end of the ceremony. They concern the journey from the Fohud barracks to Nahr al-Kalb and the Zuk factory to the tunnel. Cars can continue to use the highway. No fixed time for reopening the coastal road has been announced.

A separate measure prohibits trucks in both directions between the Casino of Lebanon and Beirut, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Military vehicles and trucks or security services, regardless of their type and category, as well as vehicles of the Lebanese and international firefighters, civil defence and the Lebanese Red Cross, are exempt. The Presidency announced a message from Joseph Aoun at 6 p.m., broadcast live. This schedule is not that of reopening.

King Philip expected in Beirut and Tibnin

King Philip is expected in Lebanon on 4 and 5 December, at the invitation of Joseph Aoun, with Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot. The Palace announces talks with the Head of State, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and the Speaker of the Chamber, Nabih Berri. In Tibnin, the king must meet with local authorities, visit a hospital created with the support of Belgium, among others, and pay tribute to four Belgian soldiers who died during their deployment to UNIFIL. The Palace does not name the hospital.

In Jordan, where he is expected to speak on 6 and 7 December, Philippe is to address the plenary of the 7 December conference on international humanitarian law. A visit to the Zaatari Syrian refugee camp is also included in the announced programme.

South Lebanon: Reports to Haddatha and Khiam

The National Information Agency reported on Friday evening new Israeli air strikes on Haddatha, distinct from the explosions it reported earlier in the day. An agency correspondent also assigned the Israeli army to grubbing up olive trees in Khiam. The dispatches do not give a human assessment and do not allow an independent count of the strikes.

Gaza: Results differ after a strike in Al-Bureij

The Palestinian agency WAFA, citing medical sources, reported two deaths and several injuries following an Israeli strike on Friday night in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. Hospital officials quoted by another agency reported four deaths for the strike. The two digits relate to the same event and do not add up. No definitive balance sheet was established at the closure.

Ukraine: Paris requests Security Council meeting

Wharf Orsay requested a meeting of the Security Council on Friday after the Russian strikes in Ukraine. It distinguished between the attacks of 19 November on Kyiv and the following night, which once again affected civilians and infrastructure, particularly in Kyiv and Lviv. Paris also reported damage to the embassies of Austria and the Netherlands. Vienna summoned the Russian ambassador and did not present his representation as a direct target. The French application does not mean that the Council met.

In Brussels, a joint declaration on Lebanon

At the end of the 20 November summit, the European Union and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Their statement also condemned settler violence and settlement expansion in the West Bank, and called for coordination of humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza. The text does not announce a decision on post-FINUL.

Qatari sovereign wealth fund targets new investments in Germany

Following the talks between Friedrich Merz and Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani in Berlin, the joint statement states the intention of the Qatar Investment Authority to invest an additional EUR 15 billion in Germany over five years. The text states that these investments depend on the specific decisions of the investors concerned. It does not mention the amounts already paid or the distribution between sectors.

Football: Four victories for Lebanese under-17

Already qualified for the Asian Under-17 Cup, Lebanon beat Bahrain 2-1 Friday in Salalah, according to the Asian Football Confederation. He finished the G qualifying group with twelve points in four meetings. The result ends the group phase; it does not constitute a new qualification.

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