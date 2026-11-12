Essentials in 5 minutes: the point of November 12 at 8 a.m

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12 November 2026 edition at 8 a.m. Beirut time. Reading: about five minutes.Lebanon begins this day between the aftermath of Wednesday evening strikes and a parliamentary appointment at 11 a.m. In Gaza, a night strike on the Nasser hospital complex killed six people according to the aid and hospital. Saudi Arabia announces the fallout of intercepted missiles, while diplomacy around Ukraine and Iran weighs heavily on oil markets.

Lebanon: the aftermath of an evening of strikes in the South

On Wednesday evening, Israeli air strikes were reported in Mansuri and Wadi Hujeir area. Artillery fire was also reported around Bani Hayyan and Wadi Slouqi. Available bulletins do not provide a consolidated human resource balance sheet for these operations. The absence of figures makes it impossible to conclude that there are no victims.

Earlier on Wednesday, house destruction had been reported again in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, particularly towards Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh. No verified records of affected buildings are kept here. These facts are dated Wednesday: they are not presented as new operations confirmed this Thursday morning.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Lebanese Army also announced the neutralization of an unexploded air bomb in Shahour, Tyre district. A specialized unit disassembled and then moved to a safe site. The army described it as a remnant of the Israeli attacks, without specifying the date of its fall. This is an intervention on an old munition, not the announcement of a new strike.

Kassem sets conditions for a discussion on weapons

Naïm Kassem declared Wednesday evening to accept a discussion on Hezbollah’s weapons after the Israeli withdrawal and the end of what he calls foreign guardianship. In his speech for the Day of Martyrs, the secretary-general of the movement rejected a framework agreement with Israel and defended indirect negotiations.

His statement is not a commitment to disarm. It does not set a timetable or procedure for the surrender of weapons. Kassem invokes resolution 1701, the Armistice of 1949 and the Arrangement of 27 November 2024. The question remains of the link between Israeli withdrawal, Lebanese state authority and arms control. No new agreement is announced on these items.

Beirut: Parliament at 11 a.m., modified traffic

Parliament announced a sitting this Thursday at 11 a.m. to consider the drafts and proposals on its agenda. The preparatory announcements include international agreements and World Bank loans, as well as loans related to electricity and solar energy. Their registration in the programme is not valid for adoption.

For travel in the city centre, the Internal Security Forces announced the total closure of Rue des Banques from 7 a.m. until the end of the session. Motorists are invited to follow the indications of the agents and the signs on site. This change in access around Parliament should be foreseen rather than assuming that the usual circulation is maintained.

Gaza: Six dead after a strike at Nasser Hospital

An Israeli strike hit the Nasser hospital complex in Khan Yunes in the early hours of Thursday. The hospital and Civil Defence reported six deaths. Civil Defence announces more than twenty injured; Another hospital survey reported about thirty injured, seven of whom were in critical condition. These balances remain provisional and should not be added up.

The first reports refer to the al-Yassin building inside the complex. The available information does not yet make it possible to establish all the consequences for hospital services. The Israeli army reported checking the information. No specific military justification is retained as established at this stage.

This strike comes as humanitarian aid remains difficult to deliver. On Wednesday, United Nations Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq claimed that more than 150,000 tents were waiting outside Gaza for Israeli permission to enter. This number corresponds to waiting shelters, not deliveries already made to displaced families.

Saudi Arabia: Missile Debris in the Mecca Region

Saudi Civil Defence announced that debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles fell on Wednesday in the Mecca region, including in Sabuhah. Saudi authorities attribute these shots to the Houthis. The announcement was reported during the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

The administrative region of the city and its holy places must be distinguished: the elements consulted do not make it possible to affirm that the Great Mosque was affected. No human assessment has been made with the bulletin selected for this edition.

Ukraine: New Diplomatic Stage Announced

After Abu Dhabi’s discussions, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, then Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin, according to the programme announced on Wednesday. These meetings remain to be confirmed by the minutes of the meetings themselves.

The discussions also led to the announcement of an agreement on an important exchange of prisoners. The figures and modalities remain to be finalized. It would therefore be premature to present this exchange as already done or to see it alone as a peace agreement.

World: oil in retreat, climate on the agenda

At 3:41 a.m., Beirut time, the Brent fell by 1.2 per cent to $91.62 per barrel, and U.S. WTI oil by 1.2 per cent to $85.49. These ratings are those of this night survey, not the 8-hour course. The movement intervenes against the background of diplomatic hopes around Iran and Ukraine.

In Antalya, COP31’s program is planning a new day of leaders’ statements on Thursday. On Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for a mechanism to compensate for the environmental damage he attributed to the American and Israeli strikes. No mechanism or amount of repair is announced as adopted.

Next points to check:the update in Nasser, the developments confirmed in South Lebanon, the conduct of the parliamentary session and the results of the diplomatic meetings announced.

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